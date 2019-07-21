At 3 Texans Winery in Temple, growing quality grapes to produce wonderful locally-made wines is a business built around family.
The “3 Texans” are Kim Langston and her daughters, Lauryn Austin and Lacie Howell. What began as sort of a hobby for Langston soon turned into a dream that family made reality.
“About 10 years ago, I just started going to different wineries in Texas all over, kind of as a way to relax and de-stress on a weekend,” she said.
She said she really enjoyed “winery-hopping” and seeing the different wineries, and started asking owners if she could walk through their vineyards.
“One day I was just looking and I thought ‘Well maybe I can do this in a couple of years,’” she said.
Langston, who spent 34 years working in healthcare, said at that point she was ready to do something different and had always loved gardening and the outdoors, so planting a vineyard would fit right in.
She found the land at the vineyard’s current location, 7536 FM 2409, and had soil samples tested, which proved the land would be perfect for growing grapes.
The first 4,000 vines were planted in 2009 and an additional thousand were added in 2015. The vineyard grows cabernet sauvignon, tempranillo and malbec grapes.
“So as we were getting through the first three or four years of growing grapes I spoke to both my girls, Lauryn and Lacie, and told them what my dream was; to be able to retire some day and be able to open a tasting room and eventually become my own winemaker, and they supported me 100 percent,” Langston said. “But they also came out and worked with me all the time for free and quickly decided that the vineyard was a lot of work.”
Lauryn Austin joked that she was “free labor” for a long time.
“But then when she decided she wanted to open up the winery she asked me if I wanted to come, and I said absolutely,” she said.
Austin said she immediately saw the business becoming a family affair, and knew the vineyard would be like a second home to them.
The vineyard had its first small harvest in 2012.
“It was fun, and it kind of gave me the validation that we knew what we were doing and that we could actually do this,” Langston said.
She began by selling grapes to other wineries, since she didn’t have a facility yet. Since 2012, 3 Texans wines have been made by June Ritterbusch of Salado Winery & Salado Wine Seller.
Langston retired from Baylor Scott & White Health in 2017 and started to build the first tasting room on the property. The tasting room opened Feb. 1.
“We’ve just gotten so much local support,” she said. “It’s just been phenomenal.”
Langston said they are currently selling the 2016 vintage of all three 3 Texans wines in the tasting room.
“So one of the things I’m really proud of is the Texas wine industry has just grown tremendously in the past 10 years, since I got interested in it, but I’m really proud to have wines that are 100 percent Texas-grown,” she said.
The tasting room offers the three estate wines, as well as two other 3 Texan wines, a semi-sweet viognier and a sweet blush, made from grapes grown in the Lubbock area.
The tasting menu also features a wide variety of other dry and sweet wines from nearby wineries.
“The statistics that are out there for 2018 say that 70 percent of all Texas wine drinkers are sweet drinkers,” Langston said. “So I wanted to make sure I also was able to feature some other sweet wines, since my three estates are all dry red.”
She said the patrons seem to enjoy the variety. She also said there’s a great sense of community among the local vineyards, who are very supportive of each other.
“We just really want people to see that the industry is going to continue to grow, but super supportive,” she said.
The vineyard still has 5,000 grapevines, but Langston said they have plans to plant an additional thousand vines of a white variety next April.
3 Texans wines are currently sold at the tasting room, Salado Wine Seller and the Beltonian Theatre. Langston said they are working toward having their wines sold in some select restaurants in Temple.
She said they also have plans to expand the facility. In a couple of years, she hopes to add on to the current building and add a production center, since all the wine production is still being done in Salado. She said she also has a dream of someday building a wedding venue on the back of the land.
The addition of the tasting room means the vineyard is able to host community events and parties. Langston said they’ve already hosted a crawfish boil in April and a Kentucky Derby watching party in May. She said they also plan to host several different harvest parties with grape stomping, food and more.
She said the harvest usually starts at the end of July and goes through August. She said they harvested 12 tons of grapes last year, which took about six weeks, so they are planning to open the harvest to the public.
Langston said the venue also hosts a lot of showers and receptions.
Because her business background is in the corporate world, Langston said the facility also has a conference room they rent out for meetings and presentations.
“It’s just fun to have a facility, other than having to just go to a hotel meeting room, for people to be able to come,” she said.
With those gatherings, she also throws in a lunchtime vineyard tour and complimentary wine tasting at the end of the day.
Austin said the tasting room also offers retail items. She said they sell a lot of items with the 3 Texans logo including wine tumblers, t-shirts, hats, towels and other wine-related things, as well as some clothing and accessories.
Austin said working with her family has actually been wonderful.
“We were very worried about it, just because we’re very close outside of work, so being here all the time,” she said. “But it has been very good.”
“If you really look at Texas wineries and tasting rooms, a lot of them are built around family,” Langston said. “And that’s one of the things I feel especially blessed with is that not only do I have my two daughters in the name of our wine and our tasting room, but my son-in-law Lauryn’s husband also is our vineyard manager.”
Jeremy Austin became part of the business about five years ago, and more family members will be joining the team soon.
Even Langston’s grandbaby finds a way to be included. She said keeping the family-feel about the place is very important, as is reflected in the wall of family photos inside the tasting room.
“I just know not too many people are lucky enough to get to do that,” she said. “So that’s one thing I think that keeps my personal dream alive, is that I can share it with my kids and grandkids.”
Langston said her dream is also to continue making Texas proud by growing quality grapes and providing wonderful wines.