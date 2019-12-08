Salado Area Republic Women
Brad Buckley, state representative for District 54, will install the new officers at the Salado Area Republican Women’s meeting 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, at the Salado Civic Center, 601 N. Main St. in Salado.
The following people were elected to serve in 2020: Barclay McCort, president; Shirley Stephenson, first vice president; Marjorie Hairston, second vice president; Dorothy Dentry, third vice president; Leigh Pursell, secretary; and Diane Balady, treasurer.
The $15 luncheon will be a special meal provided by McCain’s Café and Bakery with board members providing a variety of desserts.
The meeting is open to the public, but reservations are needed for food and seating by Monday, Dec. 16. For information or to make a reservation contact Barclay McCort at barclaymccort@gmail.com or 254-947-3617. Interested individuals are encouraged to pay their 2020 dues of $25 before the rate increase on Jan. 1.
Altrusa
Altrusa is an international non-profit organization that strives to make local communities better through leadership, partnership and service. Club meetings are held at noon the second and fourth Tuesday of each month at Country Lane Senior Community in Temple.
For information visit www.alstrusatemple.org.
Tejas Club
The Tejas Club of the Bell Extension Education Association will hold its Christmas Social 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Texas AgriLife Extension office, 1605 N. Main St. in Belton. There will be a special guest with Christmas trivia. Finger foods will be served.
In addition, the latest plans for the annual Luncheon with Style, to be held March 21, 2020, at the Temple Pavilion, will be reviewed. The theme of the upcoming luncheon and style show is “Roaring 20’s,” with fashions provided by Dillards. The event is the main fundraiser in support of scholarships to graduating high school 4-H members.
The meeting is open to the public.
Leedale EE Club
The Leedale EE Club will meet 10 a.m. Monday in the youth building at Ocker Brethren Church, 17454 State Highway 53 in Temple.
The group will hold its annual Christmas party. All members are asked to bring food for the Christmas dinner. Members are asked to bring blankets or lap tops for the Children’s Advocacy Center. A representative will be present to pick them up.
A representative from Feed My Sheep will be present to pick up blankets that members have made and a check for $500.
Members are reminded to save the date March 21, 2020, for the annual Style Show.
Tanglefoot EEA Club
The Tanglefoot EEA Club will meet 9:30 a.m. Monday at St. Luke’s Parish Hall, 2807 Oakdale Drive in Temple.
The group will hold a Christmas party. There will be no gift exchange. Members are asked to bring their assigned dishes. For questions, members are asked to contact a club officer.
Bell County Newcomers Club
The Bell County Newcomers Club, a social group for women new to Central Texas, has announced upcoming group activities.
The Bookworms group will meet Monday; the group will meet for canasta Tuesday; a TGIF lunch and the Trailblazers group will meet Friday, Dec. 13; a Couples Night Out will take place Saturday, Dec. 14; the group will meet for canasta Monday, Dec. 16; bunco and snack time Mah Jongg will be played Tuesday, Dec. 17; a fun lunch and popcorn bridge will be held Wednesday, Dec. 18; and a meet and greet coffee will take place Thursday, Dec. 19.
For information about the club, visit www.bellcountynewcomers.com. For information on joining the club, contact Christina Wiggins at cwtraveling@hotmail.com and for information about club activities contact Carolyn Webster at 404-791-4849 or email bobcar28@gmail.com.
Central Texas Republican Women
Central Texas Republican Women will meet 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16, at The Gin, 219 S. East St. in Belton.
Cost is $25 per person; reservations are not required.
The featured speaker will be U.S. Congressman District 25 Roger Williams, who will provide an update on happenings in Washington, D.C.
The group’s officers and committee chairman will be installed by the congressman. For information visit www.ctrw-pac.com.
Beta Sigma Phi
The Delta Beta Master chapter of Beta Sigma Phi will meet 11 a.m. Tuesday at Wildflower Country Club, 4902 Wildflower Lane in Temple.
The program will be presented by President Judy Switzer. For information call Switzer at 713-805-1178.
Delta Kappa Gamma Society International
The Lambda Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma Society International will hold its December meeting Thursday in the fellowship hall at Grace Presbyterian Church, 2401 S. 57th St. in Temple. Members gather at 4:45 p.m. with the meeting starting at 5 p.m.
The program will be a presentation of Christmas and seasonal music by Bruce and Claire Copeland. Members are invited to bring their favorite cupcakes, cookies or candy to share.
