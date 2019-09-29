This year, St. Mary’s Catholic School will add more family fun to its fourth annual 5K event by adding a community fall festival.
The inaugural Boo-tacular Family Fun Festival and 5K Race will take place Saturday at West Temple Park, featuring interactive Halloween-themed games and activities for kids, a pumpkin patch, inflatables, food trucks, music and more. The festival will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The theme for this year is “Ain’t Afraid of No 5K!”
The day will kick off at 8:30 a.m. in the parking lot with the chip-timed 5K. Friendly competition between local fitness organizations is encouraged, so participants can join a team and wear their gym’s swag or Halloween-themed race gear.
Teams who come out on top will earn special recognition for their gym or studio. Registration for the race can be completed online at runsignup.com/Race/TX/Temple/StMarys5KFundRun.
Kids Game Cards can be purchased for $10 each, providing access to more than 30 kid’s activities, for ages ranging from toddler to 8th grade, including two large bounce houses. Games cards can be purchased at the event.
Families can enjoy the pumpkin patch surrounded by a barrel train ride. Pumpkins will be available for purchase during the festival, and kids will have an opportunity to decorate them at the event. Cash and credit cards will be accepted.
All proceeds from the event will benefit St. Mary’s Catholic School, which educated Pre-K through 8th grade students. St. Mary’s is committed to developing its students toward a life of prayer, service and love in addition to academic excellence.
For more information, call 254-778-8141, or visit stmarys-temple.org.