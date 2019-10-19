Steel Magnolias concert at Heights Baptist
Heights Baptist Church, 1220 S. 49th St. in Temple, will hold a gospel concert featuring the Steel Magnolias 10:55 a.m. Sunday.
The group sings annually throughout Texas and neighboring states and performs at prisons, VA hospitals, living facilities and churches. The group’s theme this year is “Joy in the Journey”.
For information call 254-773-6615.
Eighth Street Baptist church anniversary
Eighth Street Baptist Church, 215 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Temple, will celebrate its 137th anniversary during serves at 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Sunday.
The Rev. Darwin Pennye, a Temple native and current member of the staff of the Kansas City Royals baseball team, will deliver the morning message. The Rev. James Keith, pastor of Mount Moriah Baptist Church of Milford, will deliver the afternoon sermon.
Eighth Street’s history began when former slaves migrated to Temple to seek employment with the Sante Fe Railroad in 1882. As part of that migration, the former slaves established Saint Love All Church, which later became Eighth Street Baptist Church under the leadership of the Rev. L.W. Mackey. A Texas historical marker has been placed at the church.
The anniversary observance has been organized by the church’s historical ministry members, Lydia Dawson, Willie Phelps, Bertina Henry, Deacon Michael Williams and Deacon Walter Ponder. The Rev. Roscoe Harrison Jr. as led the congregation since 2002.
Hopewell Baptist pastoral anniversary
Hopewell Baptist Church, 11411 Berry Road in Moody, will hold a pastoral anniversary celebrating the Rev. Isaac Wilson Jr. and his wife, Gloria Wilson for 30 years of service to the church at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20.
The Rev. Gary Tatum of Victory Baptist Church will deliver the message.
First Cedar Valley Baptist fourth Friday gospel program
First Cedar Valley Baptist Church, 12237 FM 2843 in Salado, will hold a fourth Friday gospel singing program 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25.
The program is open to the public and solo, duet, trio or quartet performers are welcome.
A put luck meal will follow; attendees are encouraged to bring a favorite dish or dessert.
St. John Advent Fair
St. John Lutheran Church, 30650 Highway 95 in Bartlett, will hold an Advent Fair 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9.
Admission to the fair is free. The event will feature a home-cooked meal of turkey and dressing with all the trimmings for $10 per plate. Take-out plates will be available. The event also will feature a Country Store with homemade and canned goods, arts and crafts, and a silent auction. A live auction will be held at 6 p.m.
Proceeds from the event will benefit the Ronald McDonald House, Lutheran Hunger Relief, Family Promise, and other charities.
Submission guidelines: Church news items may be submitted free of charge by emailing living@tdtnews.com or by mailing or bringing items in person to 10 S. Third St., Temple, TX 76501. All items are due by noon Monday.