Milam Community Theatre will present its 2019 Christmas performance, “A Seussified Christmas Carol.”
Performances will take place at the Williams Event Center, 408 S. Columbus St. in Cameron. Shows will begin 10 a.m., 2 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15. Tickets are available online at MilamCommunityTheater.com.
“A Seussified Christmas Carol” is presented by the Children’s Theater, and is a whimsical reinvention of Charles Dickens’ most beloved Christmas story in wacky, rhymed couplets. With zoot fruited juices and binka bird geese, from Bed-Headed Fred to Timmy Loo Hoo, this tale of glorious holiday cheer is similar to something Dr. Seuss might have come up with – if he ever had his way with the story.