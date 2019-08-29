Christie Rios memorial benefit
A benefit for the family of Christie Rios, who died of cancer July 24, will be held Saturday, Aug. 31, at VFW Post No. 4008, located at 2311 S. Pearl St. in Belton.
Barbecue plates for $10 will be served starting at 11 a.m. A live auction begins at 1 p.m. Michael Carubelli will perform after the live auction.
The event also will include a silent auction and a drawing for prizes. Donations may be made by calling Wendy at 254-654-9153 or Danny at 254-541-1030.
Proceeds from the benefit will help the family cover medical and funeral expenses.
Morgan’s Point fire dept. 5K and chili cook-off
The Ladies Auxiliary of the Morgan’s Point Resort Fire Department will hold One Bean Short of a 5K Run or 2K Family Walk and Chili Cook-off from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at the Morgan’s Point Resort Garret and Mic Hill Event Center, 60 Morgan’s Point Boulevard.
The event will include multiple awards, craft booths, silent auction and chili tasting. The run/walk starts at 9 a.m. Chili judging starts at noon. Music will be provided by DJ Joe Olivares.
Emergency response vehicles will be on display at the event. For information or to register contact Sharla Adams at 254-228-6913 or Karen Stagner at 409-750-0102 or visit www.morganspointresorttx.com.
Funds raised from this event will help offset the cost of firefighter training and also will assist in the purchase of lifesaving equipment.
Bob Miracle barbecue cook-off
The annual Bob Miracle Memorial Central Texas Barbecue sanctioned cook-off will take place Saturday, Oct. 5, at the Temple Elks Lodge, 2613 Airport Road in Temple.
Activities will begin at 11 a.m. The event will include food, games, a dunk tank and more. Cook-off judging starts at noon.
Cook teams will compete in multiple categories, including ribs, chicken, brisket and beans. For information or to register visit www.ctbabbq.com/events or email Karen Stagner at kastagne@att.net.
Moffat VFD fundraiser
Moffat Volunteer Fire Department will hold its annual fundraiser 4:30-7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 29, at 5660 Lakeaire Boulevard in Moffat.
The event will include a catfish dinner and a drawing for prizes. Plates cost $10 each and include all the fixings. Patrons may dine in or take out.
Proceeds will be used to purchase supplies and for the upkeep of the fire department’s trucks.
Cross Church on Birdcreek
Cross Church on Birdcreek, 2202 Birdcreek Drive in Temple, will hold a barbecue fundraiser 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7. Proceeds from the meal will help support the church’s ministry and youth programs.
The event will include live music, a bounce house and more.