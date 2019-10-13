U.S. Daughters of the War of 1812
The U.S. Daughters of the War of 1812 welcomed Dr. Gene Rhea Tucker to the group’s meeting on Oct. 5 at the Temple Public Library. Dr. Tucker spoke on “Duels and Dueling in the Early 1800s”.
The group is a heritage organization of women who are descended from an ancestor who rendered civil, military or naval service to the United States during the years 1784-1815.
Colonial Dames
The Gov. Samuel Mathews Colonial Dames XVII Century Chapter will meet 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at the Bell County Museum, 201 N. Main St. in Belton.
Jane Debenport and the Tudors will present the program “Music to Enjoy”.
Members are reminded to bring gifts for veterans at the Temple and Waco VA hospitals. The group’s knitters need yarn for lap blankets.
Rotary Club of Temple South
Rotarians will meet at noon Monday, Oct. 21, in the meeting room at Country Lane Apartments in Temple.
John C. Perry will present information on weaponry of the Civil War.
Rotary After Work
Rotarians will not meet on Oct. 15.
American Legion breakfast
The Louis B. Wells American Legion Post No. 183 will have its monthly breakfast 8-10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at the post, located at 300 W. Bell St. in Bartlett.
The event is open to all veterans and the community. The breakfast is free; donations are encouraged.
Bell County Genealogical Society seminar
The Bell County Genealogical Society will hold a genealogy seminar from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 2 at the Temple Public Library, 100 W. Adams Ave. in Temple.
Patti Gillespie, who has more than 30 years of experience as a genealogist, will conduct the seminar.
The seminar costs $15 and includes a continental breakfast and box lunch. Participants may register by mailing a check, made out to the Bell County Genealogical Society, to BCGS, Seminar Registration, 3103 N. 60th St., Killeen, TX 76543 and post marked by Oct. 19.
For information call 254-718-1380 or visit txbcgs.org and lick on the registration form.
Altrusa
Altrusa is an international non-profit organization that strives to make local communities better through leadership, partnership and service. Club meetings are held at noon the second and fourth Tuesday of each month at Country Lane Senior Community in Temple.
For information visit www.alstrusatemple.org.
Bell County Newcomers Club
The Bell County Newcomers Club, a social group for women new to Central Texas, has announced upcoming group activities.
The group’s Golf League will meet and the Bookworms will meet Monday; the group will meet to play Bunco and Snack Time Mah Jongg on Tuesday; the group will meet for popcorn and bridge Wednesday; a Meet and Greet coffee event will be held Thursday; and the Trailblazers group will meet Friday.
B&B Button Club
B&B Button Club will meet 10 a.m. Wednesday in the board room at the Ronald McDonald House, 2415 S. 47th St. in Temple.
The program will be “Fabric Buttons from the 1800s”. Visitors are welcome to attend the meeting.
Leedale EE Club
The Leedale EE Club will meet 10 a.m. Monday in the youth building at Ocker Brethren Church, 17454 State Highway 53 in Temple.
The group will discuss the Bell County EE Clubs Style Show set for March 2020. After the meeting a luncheon will be served by some of the members. For information call 254-931-4034.
National Association of Retired and Veteran Railway Employees
The National Association of Retired and Veteran Railway Employees will meet 1 p.m. Thursday at Jody’s Family Restaurant in Temple.
For information contact Buddy Stewart at 254-657-2773.
Wildflower Quilt Guild
The Wildflower Quilt Guild will meet Tuesday at the Family Life Center at First United Methodist Church, 102 N. Second St. in Temple. Refreshments will be served at 6:30 p.m. and the program will begin at 7 p.m.
Stephanie Hackney from the Hobbs Company will speak about the company’s products, including quilt batting.
Visitors are welcome to attend the meeting.
Tanglefoot EEA Club
The Tanglefoot EEA Club will meet 9:30 a.m. Monday at St. Luke’s Parish Hall, 2807 Oakdale Drive in Temple.
Officers will be installed for the new club year. Members will receive new yearbooks. Hostesses for meetings will be assigned. Members are asked to bring their collected pull tabs for the Ronald McDonald House.
There will be a covered dish lunch. Visitors are welcome to attend the meeting.
Temple VA Women’s Club
The Temple VA Women’s Club will meet 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at the City Federation Clubhouse, 219 King Circle in Temple.
Linda Montreuil, president, will conduct the business meeting. Marge Hopens will introduce speaker Carol Wilson, who will give a program on Texas history.
Refreshments will be served. Prospective members are wives, mothers, or daughters of employees of the Central Texas Veterans Health Care System, as well as wives of retired personnel, widows and retired women employees of the system.
Central Texas Republican Women
Central Texas Republican Women will meet from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at Foundation United Methodist Church, 10751 W. Adams Ave. in Temple, for the group’s annual chili luncheon and auction fundraiser. Cost is $15 per person; reservations are not required.
The featured speaker will be Toni Anne Dashiell, Republican National Committeewoman for Texas, who will speak on “Victory 2020”.
All prospective Republican candidates are invited. For information visit www.ctrw-pac.com.
Central Texas Travel Club
The Central Texas Travel Club will meet 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Hub in downtown Temple.
Travel opportunities will be discussed, including trips to Yellowstone, the Holy Land, and Branson.
There are no membership dues or requirements and meetings are open to the public.
For information contact centraltexastravelclub@outlook.com or leave a message at 254-769-3350.
Temple Breakfast Lions Club
The Temple Breakfast Lions Club meets 7:30 a.m. the first and third Thursdays of each month at the Hilton Garden Inn, 1749 Scott Boulevard in Temple.
The speaker for Oct. 17 will be District Sight Chair Lion Lea Ann Batley, who will give an update on how community members can help with vision service projects. The club’s motto is “We Serve”.
Temple Study Club
The Temple Study Club will meet 1 p.m. Wednesday at the City Federation Clubhouse, 219 King Circle in Temple.
A luncheon will be served by the Yearbook Committee. Johny Allison will present a program on Big Bend National Park. The theme for this year’s programs will be national parks.
Central Texas Photography Club
The Central Texas Photography Club will meet 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at the Bell County Museum, 201 N. Main St. in Belton.
The competition subject is landscape. The meeting is open to the public.
