Daughters of the Republic of Texas
The Sam Houston Chapter of the Daughters of the Republic of Texas will meet 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at the American Legion Hall at 101 W. Ave. A in Belton. Refreshments will be served at 9:30 a.m.
Kayte Ricketts from the Bell County Museum will present a program on the Chisholm Trail.
Interested ladies are welcome to attend the meeting. The DRT is a lineage organization formed more than 100 years ago to honor the sacrifices the ancestors made that lived in Texas before and during the Republic of Texas.
Books for Lunch
The Books for Lunch group will meet noon Wednesday in the board room on the third floor of the Temple Public Library, 100 W. Adams Ave. in Temple.
Liza Farrow-Gillespie, musician, sailor, attorney, author and cancer survivor, will review her book “A Voyage of Heart and Song”. The book covers her adventures sailing around the world with her husband, Alan Farrow-Gillespie. Copies of the book will be available for purchase and signing following the review.
Attendees may bring a lunch if they wish and the Temple Literacy Council will provide drinks. For information call 254-774-7323 or email templeliteracy@juno.org.
American Post No. 183
The Louis B. Wells American Legion Post No. 183 will hold its monthly breakfast event 8-10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at 300 W. Bell St. in Bartlett (behind the Old Red School).
The event will include two guest speakers and a drawing for prizes.
The event is open to all veterans, the community and guests. The breakfast is free, but donations are encouraged.
Bell County Retired School Employee Association
The Bell County Retired School Employee Association will hold its monthly meeting 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, at Grace Presbyterian Church, 2401 S 57th St. in Temple.
A “Bingo for Books” game will be played with proceeds benefiting the Children’s Book Drive project. Baked goods and casseroles will be on sale to enhance the scholarship fund for the end of the year.
The September meeting was a special legislative appreciation event for Sen. Dawn Buckingham, Rep. Hugh Shine, and Rep Brad Buckley. The October meeting featured a presentation on services provided by the Area Agency on Aging of Central Texas.
Meetings are open to all retired educators and retired school employees. For information call 254-534-0080.
Altrusa
Altrusa is an international non-profit organization that strives to make local communities better through leadership, partnership and service. Club meetings are held at noon the second and fourth Tuesday of each month at Country Lane Senior Community in Temple.
For tickets or information about the club’s Nov. 21 Taste of the Holidays annual luncheon and style show fundraiser, visit https://squareup.com/store/givethanks.
For information visit www.alstrusatemple.org.
Bell County Newcomers Club
The Bell County Newcomers Club, a social group for women new to Central Texas, has announced upcoming group activities.
The group will meet for “Chat n’ Canasta” Monday; the group’s monthly luncheon and popcorn bridge will take place Wednesday; a “TGIF” lunch will be held Friday; and a couple’s night out event will be held Saturday; a “Bookworms” meeting will be held Nov. 11; and canasta will be played and the Singing Bluebonnets will meet Nov. 12; and the Trailblazers group will meet Nov. 15.
For information about the club visit www.bellcountynewcomers.com. For information on joining the club, contact Christina Wiggins at cwtraveling@hotmail.com and for information about club activities contact Carolyn Webster at 404-791-4849 or email bobcar28@gmail.com.
Bell County Extension Education Association
The Bell County Extension Education Association will hold its county-wide fall program and luncheon 10 a.m. Monday at Grace Presbyterian Church, 2401 S. 57th St. in Temple.
The program will be “Home Safety,” one of the state-mandated subjects. It will be presented by Nancy Urbantke, Bell EEA president.
All members are asked to bring a covered dish to share. Also, it is the month to bring personal care items for donation. Members also are reminded that the District 8 Fall Leadership training will be held Nov. 19 in Bellmead.
Members of the public are invited to learn more about EEA and share lunch.
Temple Garden Club
The Temple Garden Club will meet 9:30 a.m. Thursday at the Temple Federation of Women’s Clubs, 219 King Circle in Temple.
Norman Northen, master floral designer with Precious Memories florist, will show the latest designs for the holiday season.
Members are reminded to bring cookies for the residents of the William R. Courtney Texas State Veterans Home.
The meeting is open to gardeners of all ages and experience levels.
Temple Breakfast Lions
The Temple Breakfast Lions Club meets 7:30 a.m. the first and third Thursdays of each month at the Hilton Garden Inn, 1749 Scott Boulevard in Temple.
Anyone with a servant’s heart is welcome to attend. The club will be judging peace poster entries at the Nov. 7 meeting. The club’s mottos is “We Serve.”
Rotary Club of Temple South
Rotarians will meet at noon Monday in the meeting room at Country Lane Apartments in Temple.
Rich Kaye, Rotary past district governor, will update members on The Rotary Foundation.
Rotary After Work
Rotarians will meet 6 p.m. Tuesday in the meeting room at Clem Mikeska’s Restaurant in Temple.
Judy Hoelscher, retired chaplin and director of Baylor Scott & White Hospice, will present “The Value of Knowing Oneself”.
DAV Veterans Day celebration
The Nolanville chapter of the Disabled American Veterans, along with the DAV Auxiliary, will have a member appreciation dinner and Veterans Day celebration 1-6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10, at 4601 E. Ave. H in Nolanville.
Kathy Dunham, who was selected as the National DAV Auxiliary Member of the Year, will be present at the celebration. Also, the Walgreens Pharmacy of Harker Heights will hold a flu shot clinic during the event. Flu shots will be free for veterans.
