Rogers 60th HS reunion
The Rogers High School 60th Class Reunion will be held 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at Oscar Store with meet and greet. Dinner will be served at 6:30 p.m. Please RSVP by Saturday, Sept. 21, with your check of $25 a person to: Buddy Stewart, 12891 Harvest Hill Lane, Holland TX 76534. Make your selection of (A) Grilled chicken or (B) Smothered pork. For more information contact Buddy at 254-657.
Temple HS Golden Wildcat Reunion
The 7th Annual Temple High School Golden Wildcat Luncheon Reunion will be held on 11 a.m. Friday, October 25th, at the Hilton Garden Inn in Temple. Alumni from Temple High School who graduated 50 years ago or more are invited and welcome. Spouses and guests are also welcome. For further information, contact Shirley Hoelscher Burk, at 254-986-8353. Luncheon reservations are required; reunion information will be mailed out in mid-September.
1969 Temple HS reunion
The Temple High School Class of 1969 will hold its 50th reunion in Temple on Oct. 25 and 26. Activities will include a “Meet and Greet” from 3-5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at Hilton Garden Inn, tailgate party and Friday Night THS Homecoming Football game. Saturday we will meet at 8:30 a.m. at THS student center for a tour of the numerous changes at the facility. We will take a “yellow hound” bus and tour Temple. 11:30-2:30, lunch and drinks at Dead Fish Grill at Lake Belton. Saturday night dinner the big event will be at Grand Ballroom in Hilton Garden Inn, with festivities starting at 6:30 p.m. with a class photo, dinner, dance and fellowship. Check out the latest news for this reunion on Facebook at Temple High School Class of 69 or visit our website at http://www.thsclassof69.com. For more information, want to be added to the mailing list or have found “missing” classmates, email Sr69@THSClassof69.com.
1959 Temple HS reunion
The Temple High School Class of 1959 will have its 60th Class Reunion, 5:30-9:30 p.m. Oct. 26, at the Hilton Garden Inn, 1749 Scott Blvd., in Temple. Please RSVP by October 10 with your check for $30 per person to: Kit Mraz, 1292 Frederick Lane, Temple, TX 76502. Make your selection between Chicken or Beef. For more information, contact Kit Mraz 254-760-2267, kitmraz@yahoo.com or Dottie Burks 254-773-1316, dotsieburks@gmail.com. Letters have been mailed, but updated addresses and email information are needed.