Temple Breakfast Lions
The Temple Breakfast Lions Club will sponsor performances by Circus Sauras 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. today and Monday at VFW Post No. 1820, located at 3302 Airport Road in Temple.
Discount advance tickets are available at VFW Post 1820; at Marine Outlet, 4410 S. General Bruce Drive in Temple; or from any Temple Breakfast Lions Club member.
The club members meet 7:30 a.m. the first and third Thursdays of each month at the Hilton Garden Inn, 1749 Scout Boulevard in Temple. Anyone with a servant’s heart is welcome. The club’s motto is “We Serve”.
Temple Music Club
The Temple Music Club will meet 6 p.m. today at the home of Dr. Ben Irom, 713 Eagle Landing Drive in Belton. Norm Bergeron will present a program on Cuban percussion.
The club also will meet 3 p.m. Oct. 13 at the Backstage for a program titles “Sentimental Journey”. This is a ticketed event that is a fundraiser for the Texas A&M – Central Texas Music School. Admission is $20.
There will be a wine and snacks afterglow and meeting following the program at the home of Patrice Hunter, 609 W. Shell Ave. in Temple.
Altrusa
Altrusa is an international non-profit organization that strives to make local communities better through leadership, partnership and service.
Club meetings are held at noon the second and fourth Tuesday of each month at Country Lane Senior Community in Temple.
For information visit www.alstrusatemple.org.
Bell County Newcomers Club
The Bell County Newcomers Club, a social group for women new to Central Texas, has announced several upcoming group activities.
The Golf League will meet Monday; a Valentine bridge event will be held and the Singing Bluebonnets will meet Tuesday; a Fun Lunch will take place Wednesday; and the Golf League also will meet Monday, Sept. 30.
For information on joining the club, contact Christina Wiggins at cwtraveling@hotmail.com. For information on activities, contact Carolyn Webster at 404-791-4849 or email bobcar28@gmail.com.
National Active and Retired Federal Employees
National Active and Retired Federal Employees Chapter No. 586 will meet 9:30 a.m. Thursday in the board room on the third floor of the Temple Public Library.
Christian Wells from the Alzheimer’s Association will present a program on Alzheimer’s research and care.
All active and retired federal employees are invited. Those who attend are asked to bring a cookie donation for the residents of the William R. Courtney Texas State Veterans Home.
Native Plant Society
The Tonkawa Chapter of the Native Plant Society of Texas will meet 6:15 p.m. Thursday in the board room on the third floor of the Temple Public Library.
Billy Lowrance will speak on the “Beauty and Benefits of Native Grasses”. One hour of education credit may be counted for Master Naturalists and Master Gardeners.
The meeting is open to the public. New members will receive a potted native plant and seeds will be available for fall planting.
For information contact Ilse Meier at 254-630-6760.
Rotary After Work
Rotarians will meet 6 p.m. Tuesday in the meeting room at Clem Mikeska’s Restaurant in Temple.
Dan Kelleher will provide an update on the city of Temple’s Discover Downtown and Main Street programs.
Rotary Club of Temple South
Rotarians will meet at noon Monday in the meeting room at Country Lane Apartments in Temple.
Dr. Bobby Ott, TISD superintendent, will give a State of the School District presentation.
