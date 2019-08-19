College graduates
Parker Douglas Sikes of Temple graduated Summer 2019 from Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
Barton Community College in Great Bend, Kan., has announced its graduates for the spring semester of 2019 to include: Temple - Darren Corpuz, A.A.S. and Samantha Griewahn, A.A. Fort Hood - Lakisha Jones, A.S. and Pflugerville - Amanda Guerrero, Dietary Manager Certificate.
College
Grace Govan of Harker Heights is enrolled at Troy University for the Fall 2019 semester at the Troy Campus in Alabama.