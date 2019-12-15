American Legion breakfast
Louis B. Wells American Legion Post No. 183 will hold its monthly breakfast 8 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at the post, located at 300 W. Bell St. in Bartlett (behind the Old Red School).
The event is open to all veterans, the community and any guests. The breakfast is free; donations are encouraged. A special guest may be dropping in — someone that wears a red suit and checks his list to see if you’ve been naughty or nice.
Central Texas Tea party
The Central Texas Tea Party will join Central Texas Republican Women for the group’s meeting 6:30 p.m. Monday at the Gin, 219 S. East St. in Belton.
Cost is $25 per person; reservations are not required.
The featured speaker will be U.S. Congressman District 25 Roger Williams, who will provide an update on happenings in Washington, D.C.
The Central Texas Tea Party also will meet 6:30 p.m. Jan. 20 at the Harris Community Center in Belton to host a regional candidate forum.
Altrusa
Altrusa is an international non-profit organization that strives to make local communities better through leadership, partnership and service. Club meetings are held at noon the second and fourth Tuesday of each month at Country Lane Senior Community in Temple.
For information visit www.alstrusatemple.org.
Daughters of the Republic of Texas
Members and guests of local area Daughters of the Republic of Texas (DRT) and Sons of the Republic of Texas (SRT) gathered on December 7 at The Cellar at Pignetti’s in Temple for their 26th annual joint luncheon.
The Ben Milam Chapter DRT of Temple served as this year’s hosts with Sam Houston Chapter DRT of Belton and George W. Tyler Chapter SRT of Temple attending.
David Yeilding of the G. W. Tyler SRT gave a presentation on the Siege of Bexar, which culminated in victory for the Texian Army on December 9, 1835.
Kathleen Brown, a board certified music therapist who works with cancer patients at the Waco Baylor Scott & White McClinton Cancer Center, gave a musical presentation of classic Christmas songs.
Men or women who can trace their ancestors to a resident of the Republic of Texas prior to February 19, 1846, and who have an interest in joining one of these organizations may contact either the SRT website www.srttexas.org or the DRT website www.drtinfo.org.
Bell County Newcomers Club
The Bell County Newcomers Club, a social group for women new to Central Texas, has announced upcoming group activities.
The group will meet for canasta Monday; bunco and snack time Mah Jongg will be played Tuesday; a fun lunch and popcorn bridge will be held Wednesday; and a meet and greet coffee will take place Thursday, Dec. 19.
For information about the club, visit www.bellcountynewcomers.com. For information on joining the club, contact Christina Wiggins at cwtraveling@hotmail.com and for information about club activities contact Carolyn Webster at 404-791-4849 or email bobcar28@gmail.com.
Rotary Club of Temple South
Rotarians will meet noon Monday in the meeting room at Country Lane Apartments in Temple.
Madeleine Ruth Norman will share her passion for the Dressember Foundation.
Temple Study Club
The Temple Study Club will meet 2 p.m. Wednesday at the City Federation Club House, 219 King Circle in Temple.
The hostesses will be the club officers. Johnell Ellison will present a program on Yosemite and Sequoia National Parks.
Submission guidelines: Club news items may be submitted free of charge by emailing living@tdtnews.com or by mailing or bringing items in person to 10 S. Third St., Temple, TX 76501. All items are due by noon Monday.