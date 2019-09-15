Periodically, Texas A&M AgriLife adds a plant to the Texas Superstar list. To be a Texas Superstar the plant must be a strong and stunning plant that grows well in Texas.
It isn’t easy to become a Texas Superstar plant. Only the toughest, most reliable and best-looking plants make the cut. Every plant earning the Texas Superstar designation undergoes several years of extensive field trials by the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service.
Recently Bell County Master Gardeners were delighted to learn that yellow butterfly vine was named to this list. I was delighted to learn this because of the experience I have had with this Superstar. Several years ago, I needed a vine that grew quickly to cover a guide wire at my residence. I chose yellow butterfly vine. It quickly grew and covered the guide wire perfectly, then proceeded to continue up the nearby tree. I finally decided I needed to contain this beauty to a more manageable form. It was planted in a shaded flower bed, but its far-reaching vines caught the sun perfectly. It was watered only when it rained or when the yard was irrigated. I applied no fertilizer and gave it very little care, other than giving it a periodic haircut. It had no pests or other plant problems.
The best part of this vine was the seed pods which looked like butterflies.
It is obvious that the yellow butterfly vine is low maintenance and drought tolerant. Its leaves stay green in a mild winter. It has clusters of dainty bright yellow blossoms. The seed pods begin a green color, as they age, they turn brown. Crafty people use the seed pods in arts and crafts.
It generally has a 10- to 15-foot spread and height. It is not a clinging plant in that it does not put roots into its arbor. It is heat tolerant, but requires at least six hours of sunlight.
Yellow butterfly vine is great for covering a fence, lattice, or other feature that one might want to hide. It is a fast grower, so be aware of its potential. It is easy to train and trim back if it wanders into an area where it is not wanted.
When planting yellow butterfly vine, choose an area where the soil is well-drained, either alkaline or acidic. It can also be grown in a large container. To improve blooming, one could apply a slow-release 3-1-2 fertilizer in the spring.
For a vining plant that is extremely easy to grow and maintain, I recommend yellow butterfly vine. Its designation as a Texas Superstar is certainly well-deserved.