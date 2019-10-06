The arrival of fall means the holidays will be here in no time. One of the best places to kick off the holiday shopping season will be at Christmas in October, an annual tradition and fundraiser hosted by the Salado Chamber of Commerce Ladies Auxiliary.
This year’s preview of the Christmas season will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday at The Venue, 306 College St. in Salado. Admission costs $3 per person, and children 12 and younger will get in free. Tickets can be purchased online at eventbrite.com, and will be available at the door.
Each year, local merchants and vendors display holiday decorations, clothing, jewelry, food and specialty home décor items. A style show featuring models strolling through the booth section will display the newest seasonal fashions, and the Christmas in October bake sale is always a special addition to the event.
Customers enjoy shopping through the booth area and the bake sale area all in the same facility and, most importantly, have the opportunity to purchase delectable homemade pies, cakes, cookies and a variety of other desserts.
Aside from the abundance of shopping and edible treats, the Salado Community Chorus will entertain guests with festive Christmas carols on Saturday morning.
Visitors to Christmas in October will not only experience the sights, sounds, tastes and charm of the Village of Salado, they will also be active in giving back to the community. The Ladies Auxiliary strives to promote events which enhance, improve and support the Salado community, and Christmas in October is one event in which proceeds are given back to local organizations. In recent years, the Auxiliary has donated funds to many local nonprofits and also used them to provide annual scholarships for high school students to attend college or technical school.
Free shuttle services will be available to transport guests from several free parking areas to the entrance of The Venue.
For more information about Christmas in October, call 254-947-5040 or visit Salado.com.