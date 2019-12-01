Performances of Temple Civic Theatre’s Youth Theatre production of Disney’s “Frozen Jr.” will take place Dec. 6-8 and Dec. 13-15. The musical will feature a cast of more than 60 children, under the direction of Priscilla Santana.
Sunday performances will begin 2:30 p.m. and all other performances are 7:30 p.m. Tickets cost $15 per person and $10 for children 12 and younger. Tickets can be purchased online at TempleCivicTheatre.com or by calling 254-778-4751.
“Frozen Jr.” is based on the 2018 Broadway musical, and brings Elsa, Anna and the magical land of Arendelle to life, onstage. The show features all of the memorable songs from the 2013 animated Disney film, with music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, plus five new songs written for the Broadway production.
A story of true love and acceptance between sisters, “Frozen Jr.” expands upon the emotional relationship and journey between Princess Anna and Queen Elsa. When faced with danger, the two discover their hidden potential and the powerful bond of sisterhood. With a cast of beloved characters and loaded with magic, adventure, and plenty of humor, “Frozen Jr. is” sure to thaw even the coldest heart.