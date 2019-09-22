Salado Museum and College Park will present “Galloping Thunder: Civil War Carbines,” a presentation of historic firearms by author and Civil War weaponry expert, John C. Perry, 1 p.m. Saturday in the museum meeting hall.
Admission for the special event will be $10 per person and $5 for children 6-12. Ages 5 and younger will receive free admission. Tickets can be purchased at the door or online at saladomuseum.org.
Perry will show and demonstrate a variety of weapons used by soldiers from 1861-1865, including muskets, carbines, pistols, bayonets, sabers and ammunition. His presentation will include information on the evolution of firearms, how weapons affected battle tactics, and the human toll the weapons took. He will also demonstrate how to fire a Civil War musket, carbine and pistol.
“In addition, John has generously donated a framed Spencer carbine bullet found on the Gettysburg battlefield and one of the Civil War books he was written to be used as a fundraiser for the museum,” executive director Dave Swarthout said in a news release.
Tickets for a drawing will be available for attendees to purchase at the event and winning tickets will be drawn at the conclusion of the presentation.
Perry has been a student of the Civil War ever since he found his first minié ball at the age of eight which started his lifelong passion of collecting relics and documents from that era. In addition to firearms, bullets and military items, his collection includes documents signed and/or written by Civil War politicians, generals and soldiers.
Perry has written several books, two related to the Civil War, “The Alamo of the Confederacy” and “The Myths and Realities of American Slavery.” His latest book, “Weapons of Destruction: The Firearms of the Civil War,” is due to be released next year.
Salado Museum and College Park, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization established in 1959, celebrates 60 years preserving and promoting the pioneer history of Salado. Through educational programs and exhibits that documents the settlement and heritage of this area, the museum tells the story of this frontier college town.
The museum is located at 423 S. Main St. in Salado. College Park, where visitors can view the ruins of Salado College built in 1860, is located just south of the museum.