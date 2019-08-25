The Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center will present professional book reviewers and storytellers throughout the year as part of its humanities programs. The public is invited to attend the series of events throughout the year.
Reviews will take place 2 p.m. in the Strasburger Hall, followed by refreshments. This year there will be a series of seven reviews starting Sept. 3 and running monthly through March 3.
The first event will kick off 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, with Elizabeth Ellis. Ellis grew up in the Appalachian Mountains and was a children’s librarian at the Dallas Public Library before becoming a professional storyteller. The “Divine Miss E” is a versatile and riveting teller of Appalachian and Texas tales and stories of heroic American women, though her personal stories are arguably her best. A mother and grandmother, she makes her home in Dallas. Her website is elizabethellis.com.
Ellis is the author of “From Plot to Narrative,” which received Anne Izard and Storytelling World Awards. With Loren Niemi, she is the co-author of “Inviting the Wolf In: Thinking About Difficult Stories.”
Ellis is listed on the touring roster of the Texas Commission on the Arts and the Mid-America Arts Alliance.
She is a recipient of both the Lifetime Achievement Award and the Circle of Excellence Award from the National Storytelling Network. She is a frequent favorite at the National Storytelling Festival and at the Teller-In-Residence Program of the International Storytelling Center. More than half a million children have been mesmerized by her stories during her 35 year career as a teller. Adults fall under her spell as well. Her keynotes filled with story have energized and inspired people from public defenders to those who work in child abuse prevention.
Future reviews and storytellers include: Kathleen Cunningham on Oct. 1; Rose-Mary Rumbley on Nov. 5; Nella Phillips on Dec. 3; Colleen Boudreaux on Jan. 7; Decee Cornish on Deb. 4; and Susan Boone on March 5.
Series tickets cost $30, individual tickets cost $8 and can be purchased at the door.
For more information, call 254-773-9926. The CAC is located at 3011 N. Third St. in Temple.