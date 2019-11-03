More than 800 stumpy-legged, derpy-faced canines will assemble at Lions Park in Temple on Saturday during the third annual Texas Corgi Roundup.
This year’s event will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will bring dogs and dog-lovers together for games, contests, corgi races, music and more. The roundup is also a fundraiser for two dog rescues that rehabilitate corgis from across the state.
The Texas Corgi Roundup was co-founded by Jill and Alex Ramirez.
Jill Ramirez said 625 corgis and more than 1,000 humans attended last year’s event.
She said a short bout of rain that forced everyone to huddle under the pavilion didn’t even slow things down.
“All in all, we had a great time,” she said. “We raised around $4,600 for the nonprofit organizations. And I can’t believe we’re growing by leaps and bounds, so it’s really exciting.”
As of this past Thursday, 808 corgis and more than 1,500 humans have registered for this year’s roundup. Ramirez said people from 14 different states and Germany have signed up. She said the ultimate goal is to try to get at least a thousand corgis to attend.
Online registration will close Monday and can be completed at TexasCorgiRoundup.com. Registration can also be completed at the event at an additional cost.
“It’s grown so much and we’ve gotten the exposure out there, and really it all comes back down to me wanting to help the animals and help these amazing organizations that rescue and rehabilitate corgis from all over Texas,” Ramirez said.
Proceeds from the Corgi Roundup will benefit Wyoming Dachshund and Corgi Rescue and Queens Best Stumpy Dog Rescue.
“Even though one of them is based out of California and one has ‘Wyoming’ in the name, they both rescue and rehabilitate corgis from all over Texas,” she said.
This year, the Corgi Roundup will kick off with a meet and greet 6-9 p.m. Friday at the Lions Park dog park. The event is sponsored by #ShadeOutDM, an organization focused on raising awareness about Degenerative Myelopathy (also known as the canine version of ALS). The meet and greet will feature a nighttime glow walk.
“So everyone is going to be in glow gear, and they’re going to dress up their dogs,” Ramirez said. “And that’s all for Texas Corgi Roundup attendees.”
Additionally, the roundup will feature two new contests this year: the Stumpy Jump and the Best Momo Contest.
Ramirez said the Stumpy Jump will be a super cute new event.
“You know corgis have their little stumpy legs, so we’re going to see if they jump over the agility pole, or go under it like the limbo,” she said. “What they’re going to do, we don’t know, but we’re excited to see.”
The Best Momo Contest is a chance for owners to show off one of the corgi’s most recognizable features: their booty. Ramirez said momo means “peach” in Japanese, and people often reference the corgi butt as a momo because of the resemblance.
The roundup will still offer crowd-pleasing contests like hot dog bobbing and the costume contest. Ramirez said 60 dogs have been registered for the corgi race – another fan-favorite – complete with a starter box for the dogs to come running out of.
“That’s one of the biggest attractions to the Texas Corgi Roundup right now is the Corgi Race,” she said. “Everybody waits for it.”
There will also be 14 vendors on site, food trucks, a silent auction and hourly prize drawings.
Representatives from two rescues, Wyoming Dachshund and Corgi Rescue and North Texas Corgi Connection, will be at the event.
The fun will continue after the roundup with an “After PAWty,” featuring dinner and a movie for humans and pets at The Beltonian Theatre.
“They actually invited us to watch ‘The Secret Life of Pets’ in the movie theatre with our corgis,” Ramirez said.
Seats are limited, and admission includes the movie, popcorn and a drink, a dog toy and cleaning fee. Tickets for the after party can be purchased online at thebeltoniantheatre.com.