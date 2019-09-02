Angelo State University in San Angelo announced its summer 2019 graduates to include: Jody Cavanaugh of Troy and Selina Owens of Moody.
Sam Houston State University in Huntsville announced its summer 2019 graduates to include: Cameron - Bianca Vargas, Master of Science in Victim Services Management. Copperas Cove - Jasmin Lyons, Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology. Gause - Connelly Cooper, Bachelor of Science in Animal Science and Alyssa Roth, Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice, Cum Laude. Harker Heights - Ryan Jacobs, Master of Business Administration in Business Administration and Tayren Mangolini-Thomas, Master of Arts in Higher Education Administration. Lampasas - Jake Terry, Bachelor of Science in Political Science. Lott - Rena Strope, Doctor of Philosophy in Counselor Education. Rockdale - Denise Orozco, Bachelor of Science in Public Health. Rogers - Casey Crews, Bachelor of Science in Communication Studies. Temple - Christin Smith, Bachelor of Science in Animal Science. And Thorndale - Ashlyn Holder, Bachelor of Arts in History.