Concert cancellation
The performance of gospel group Paul’s Journey at Cedar Valley Baptist Church tonight has been canceled because of a family member’s unexpected health issues.
First Lutheran Church annual Thanksgiving dinner
First Lutheran Church, 1515 W. Adams Ave. in Temple, will hold its annual Thanksgiving dinner and the Bee-Hive Quilters silent auction and prize drawing 11 a.m. Nov. 17. The meal will include turkey, ham and dressing. Members of the congregation are asked to bring side dishes or desserts.
The silent auction and prize drawing will take place after the dinner. Tickets for the drawing cost $1 each or $5 for six. Tickets are available for purchase before and after Sunday services during November. The prize of the drawing is a quilt pieced together by Clara Trojan.
Peaceful Rest Missionary Baptist Church anniversary
The congregation of Peaceful Rest Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate the church’s 107th anniversary 3 p.m. Sunday.
The special guest will be Elder Larry Watkins, pastor of Word of Faith Ministry in Temple. The celebration is open to the public. The church is at 105 Walton St. in Moody. For information call 254-853-2644.