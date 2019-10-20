Fort Hood’s American Red Cross held a thank you card signing at the Shoemaker Center for veterans receiving medical treatment at two local Veteran Affairs hospitals Oct. 10.
More than 235 thank you cards were collected for the veterans at Doris Miller Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center and Olin E. Teague Veterans’ Medical Center.
The VA hospitals in Waco and Temple fall under the Central Texas Veterans Health Care System. CTVHCS is one of the largest inpatient psychiatric facilities in the country.
Alunya Clark, Service to Armed Forces regional program specialist, said that the thank you cards will be distributed during their monthly “Donut Dolly.” The next Donut Dolly will be held at Doris Miller Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center Oct. 28 in Waco.
“You saying. ‘Hello, would you like a donut?’ It puts a smile on their face and you giving them a card, they appreciate that,” Clark said. “It may be minimal to some people, but to them, just to have a visitor, it’s big.”
Clark said that some veterans never have family visits and just knowing that someone cares means everything to them.
“A lot of them don’t have families,” Clark said. “Just the thought of someone coming to visit them to hand out donuts, kolaches and a card — they appreciate it.”
Clark said that being a “military brat” herself, and being able to brighten a veteran’s day, is gratifying.
“That they are not forgotten,” Clark explained. “That there is someone out there that’s still thankful for their service.”
There are currently more than 250 American Red Cross volunteers on Fort Hood.
Valerie Goodwater, her husband Charles, a sergeant first class in the Army, and their two daughters, relocated to Fort Hood in July. Valerie, who has been a volunteer for American Red Cross since 2016, said that the resource is important because of the services offered to soldiers and their families.
“It’s just good for the families to have resources for their needs, as well as the soldiers’ (needs),” Goodwater said.
Goodwater, married 17 years, has always been an active volunteer at every duty station the Army has sent her and her family.
“I think the best thing is just to be able to give back to the community,” Goodwater said.
Goodwater took time out of her day to write thank you cards for 20 veterans.
“I hope that it uplifts their spirits and just simply reminds them that their services are not unnoticed,” Goodwater said. “We didn’t forget them, we still remember them, and we really appreciated them. That’s what I hope they read and gather from them (the cards).”