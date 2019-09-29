Whether it’s Oktoberfest, a pumpkin patch or farmer’s market, there are a plethora of events planned around the area to help celebrate the arrival of autumn.
Robinson Family Farm
The Robinson Family Farm’s sixth annual Pumpkin Patch will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday through Nov. 3.
The farm offers activities like hayrides, giant Jenga and chess, washers, archery, barrel train rides, horseshoes, pumpkin bounce pad, corn cannons, sand art and much more. Wristbands are available for $10 and include access to all activities.
Visitors can feed the farm animals at the Critter Corral, enjoy the custom playground, or stop by the numerous photo spots around the farm.
Live music will be performed by various local artists from noon to 4 p.m.
The Food Barn and Grandma’s Sweet Shop will offer various eats and treats for an additional charge.
Pumpkins and gourds of all shapes and sizes will be available in the pumpkin patch.
For more information, visit therobinsonfamilyfarm.com.
First Friday Oktoberfest
Downtown Temple’s monthly First Friday event will celebrate Oktoberfest beginning 5:30 p.m. Oct. 4. The festival will be set up on Main and Second Streets between Avenue A and Central Avenue.
The event will include live music, vendors and food trucks, and downtown retailers will be open for shopping opportunities.
Davilla Community Center
The fourth annual Fall Fest will take place 5-9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at the Davilla Community Center, 20803 N. FM 487 in Davilla.
Fun and games will include ring toss, fish and duck ponds, cakewalk, corn hole, hayrides, bounce house, petting zoo and M&M guessing game. Sausage wraps, pulled pork sandwiches, chips, drinks, pie, brownies, cupcakes and cookies will all be available.
The event will also include a silent auction and prize drawing. A custom fireworks display will also take place, weather permitting. For more information, visit facebook.com/DavillaTx.
West Temple Oktoberfest
The third annual West Temple Oktoberfest will take place from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at Westfield Market, 7373 Honeysuckle Dr.
The event is free to attend, and beer and wine tasting tickets are available online at eventbrite.com.
St. Matthew Fall Festival
St. Matthew Catholic Church in Rogers will present its annual Fall Festival from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6. The church is located at 14051 E. Highway 190.
The event will include bake and craft sales, bingo, children’s games, food booths, country store, a raffle and live music by the Good Ole’ Boys.
Plates of barbecue pulled pork and Slovacek’s sausage with the trimmings and dessert will be available for $10. Dine-in and to-go plates will be available.
Central Texas Farmer’s Market
The semi-annual Central Texas Farmer’s Market will be set up from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at Walker Honey Farm, 8060 E. Highway 190 in Rogers.
Vendors will be selling crafts, baked goods, homemade jams and salsas, candles, plants, produce and much more. The market will also offer a pumpkin patch, prize drawings, and the educational bee booth where visitors can chat with a beekeeper and sample local honey.
The market is family-friendly and dogs are welcome. There are no parking or entrance fees. For more information, visit walkerhoneyfarm.com/central-texas-farmers-market.
Dyess Grove Fall Festival
Dyess Grove Baptist Church, 10771 Stringtown Road in Temple, will host a Fall Festival 4:30-7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12.
The event will include games and contests, inflatables, face painting, hayrides, food and a cupcake walk. For more information, call 816-223-7845.
Foundation Fest and Pumpkin Patch
Foundation United Methodist Church, 10751 W. Adams Ave. in Temple, will host a pumpkin patch open daily Oct. 13-31. Pumpkins will be for sale from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.
The church will also present its third annual Foundation Fest 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19. Guests can enjoy music and games, story time, hay rides, crafts, tasty treats, a silent auction and more. The event will take place rain or shine.
For more information, visit foundationumc.org/pumpkin-patch.
Oktoberfest at Barrow
Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado, will celebrate Oktoberfest with fun, games, German food, live music and beer Saturday, Oct. 12 and 19. Festivities will begin at noon both days.
St. Stephen Fall Festival
St. Stephen Catholic Church will present its annual Fall Festival beginning 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, at Tenroc Ranch, 5471 Thomas Arnold Road in Salado.
A live auction will begin at 1 p.m. and the prize drawing will begin at 3 p.m.
A number of games for all ages will be available, and several classic cars will be on display.
Plates of Johnny’s barbecue will be available, along with gorditas, tacos, carnitas, alitas de pollo, chicharrones, picadillo and more. Hamburgers and hot dogs will be available from the youth food booth.
Mother Neff State Park
Mother Neff State Park near Moody will offer a fall celebration with the Buffalo Soldiers from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26.
The Leon River Dutch Oven Gang will provide demonstrations and samples from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Other fun activities will include animal tracking, scavenger hunts, guided nature walks, crafts and more.
Admission to the park will be free for this event.
Anchor of Hope Fall Festival
Anchor of Hope Fellowship, 5700 FM 439 in Belton, will host a Fall Festival 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9.
The free family event will include a petting zoo, bounce house, games, prizes, food and more.