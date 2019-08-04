Ash trees are a very popular type of shade tree planted frequently in the Central Texas area. They grow well and are easy to maintain. Over just a few years they grow to a nice height to provide a nice cool shade throughout the spring, summer and fall until they shed their leaves for the winter months. According to Texas A&M, there are sixteen native species of ash trees in the United States. The Texas Tree Identification web site (http://texastreeid.tamu.edu/) lists Berlandier or Mexican Ash, Green Ash, Mountain or Texas Ash, Prickly Ash, and White Ash found in Texas. Arizona Ash is also quite popular.
Why the interest in ash trees? Again, they grow quickly to a height of over 40 feet and provide nice shade in addition to homes for wildlife. However, they do have a predator, the emerald ash borer. This little metallic green beetle, about half an inch long and one eighth of an inch wide, can cause the demise of an otherwise healthy as tree of any ash species. This ash tree scourge has caused the death and devastation of many ash trees in the United States since it was first confirmed near Detroit, Michigan in 2002.
According to the Emerald Ash Borer Information Network (http://www.emeraldashborer.info), “Emerald ash borer (EAB), Agrilus planipennis Fairmaire, is an exotic beetle that was discovered in southeastern Michigan near Detroit in the summer of 2002. The adult beetles nibble on ash foliage but cause little damage. The larvae (the immature stage) feed on the inner bark of ash trees, disrupting the tree’s ability to transport water and nutrients. Emerald ash borer probably arrived in the United States on solid wood packing material carried in cargo ships or airplanes originating in its native Asia. As of October 2018, it is now found in 35 states, and the Canadian provinces of Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and Manitoba.”
Yes, Texas is one of those 35 states. The emerald ash borer was confirmed in 2016 in Harrison County, just south of Karnack. This beetle was sighted in two other counties in 2017 and it was confirmed in Tarrant County in 2018.
Symptoms include woodpecker damage, dead branches at the top of a tree, leafy shoots growing out of the trunk, splits in bark that show “larval galleries,” and very small (about an eighth of an inch) “D” shaped exit holes in the bark where the adult beetles exit to fly to the next ash tree. The emerald ash borer weakens trees plants larvae in the bark in the late summer. The larvae sorrow tunnels or those “larval galleries” under the bark. The larvae are sheltered in their burrowed space during the winter and feast on the part of the tree under the bark. This disrupts the tree’s ability to transport water and nutrients to the leaves. Adult emerald ash borer adults generally fly in May and June and the process starts all over again on an unsuspecting ash tree.
All species of ash trees are susceptible to destruction by the emerald ash beetle. An infested tree can die with two to five years. If gone untreated, all ash trees in an invaded area are expected to die.
According to this article dated December 7, 2018, https://tfsweb.tamu.edu/content/article.aspx?id=29756 “There is no known stop to this epidemic,” said Texas A&M Forest Service Urban Forester Courtney Blevins. “But we can help communities minimize loss, diversify their tree species and contribute to the health and resiliency of their urban forests.”
The damage to the ash population will be economically and ecologically devastating. It has the potential to wipe out the whole species, which could seriously affect rural and urban ecosystems. And the cost of removing dead or dying trees can be straining on budgets.
Local communities and homeowners may pay to either attempt to prevent infestation or to remove infested trees from their properties. (https://tfsweb.tamu.edu/eab/)
The emerald ash borer information sheet provided by Texas A&M Forest Service states for preventative management, remove poor condition ash trees now before infestation occurs to reduce current and future risk. If emerald ash borer activity is confirmed within a few miles of your area, treat high value ash trees with systemic insecticide to reduce intensity of attack. Once infested, if more than 50 percent of crown remains, treat with systemic insecticide to slow attack. If less than 50 percent of crown remains, remove the tree. See the web link Emerald ash borer fact sheet on https://tfsweb.tamu.edu/eab/.
These beetles can hitch a ride on firewood brought from one area to another. Check out www.dontmovefirewood.org for tips for burning firewood.
I found a very helpful podcast about emerald ash borer on the Texas A&M Forest website, https://tfsweb.tamu. edu/eab/. It is worth checking out this website for additional information about the emerald ash borer.
If you suspect that the emerald ash borer might have invaded one of your ash trees, contact your local county extension agent. In Bell County call 254-933-5305.