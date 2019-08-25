The Friends of the Temple Public Library are preparing to satisfy the cravings of literary-lovers with the semi-annual Used Book Sale.
The 2019 Labor Day sale will take place in the McLane Room on the third floor of the Temple Public Library, and will include used books of all genres, as well as CDs, DVDs, games and puzzles, records, audio books, vintage books and more.
The sale will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
A member’s preview will take place 2-8 p.m. Tuesday to allow members of the Friends first pick of the sale. Memberships will also be available each day of the sale.
Most items will cost $1-$2 each. Proceeds from the Used Book Sale will be used for library programs and other things not covered by the city of Temple.
Jocylin Francis, vice president of Friends of the Temple Public Library, said the Labor Day sale is already larger than the Mid-Winter Used Book Sale that took place in February. She said the Mid-Winter sale was their highest earning sale on record.
“So we’re excited about this one to see if it lives up to Mid-Winter and the trends that we’ve been having through these last few sales,” she said. “It’s been really growing.”
Books will be sorted by genres including classics, fantasy, children’s, reference, history, travel, cooking, hobbies and much more.
“We have a big bunch of education,” Francis said. “We also discount the teachers on Thursday by 20 percent to try to help get more of that and help them out, because we see it as a service to them.”
She said there is also a wide selection on religious books, including religious fiction, studies and a whole shelf of Bibles.
The Friends will also be accepting donations of used books. Any donations that don’t make the current sale will be stored and put into a future Used Book Sale.
Accepted forms of payment include credit, debit, cash or check.
Volunteers to work the sale are always needed. Anyone interested in volunteering can email the Friends at friendsofthetemplelibrary@gmail.com. For more information, call the library at 254-298-5556 or visit FriendsOfTheTemplePublicLibrary.org.