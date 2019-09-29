The Temple High School Theatre Department is broaching some tough but significant topics with its upcoming production of “Wilderness.”
The moving multimedia documentary theatre piece tells the stories of six teenagers who deal with various mental illnesses and addictions, and are sent to wilderness therapy camp to cope with their self-destructive tendencies by learning basic survival skills.
Performances will be 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday with a 2 p.m. matinee Sunday, Oct. 6. Tickets cost $8 in advance and $10 at the door. Advance tickets are available online at CentralTexasTickets.com. The play contains adult language.
Because of the ongoing renovations to the fine arts space at Temple High School, the first theatre production of the school year will be performed at Meridith-Dunbar Early Childhood Academy, 1717 E. Ave. J in Temple.
Director Natasha Tolleson said it’s been a challenge for the thespians to not have their larger stage, but they are working with the space they have.
“We taped off the size of the Meredith stage, and we’ve been rehearsing in that little square at Temple High School in order to transfer it to this space,” she said. “So it’s been a challenge.”
“Wilderness” is based on the true experiences of children who had been sent to a wilderness camp in Utah. The main characters of the play are high school kids that have been sent to camp because of drugs, behavioral issues, violence, anti-socialism and other challenges.
“It deals with the kids at the camp and also how their parents are dealing with their children being in the Utah desert without cell phones — they can’t contact them,” Tolleson said.
As the teens relate their stories in fragments, a character called “Mom” offers the parental perspective through a series of phone calls. Between the calls, she interviews the teens’ parents, played by Temple school administrators and faculty members.
“I decided I didn’t want to cast kids as the parents, I wanted it to be actual adults,” Tolleson said.
The video chat-style interviews are shown on projector screens, adding to the technical aspects of the show. The screens are also used as part of the set and for special effects.
Tolleson explained that the issues shown in “Wilderness” are the challenges faced by many young people today, whether it’s cutting, coming out, coping with anger or bullying.
“As a high school teacher, I know these kids,” she said.
Senior Kerynn Eckenrode plays Chloe, a very emotionally sensitive character who deals with severe bullying and cutting.
“My character is extremely sensitive and she takes a lot of things to heart, but I think it’s teaching me that things that people say about you, you know within yourself whether or not they are true,” she said. “You can take your reactions and create them in a positive way.”
Junior Genevieve Myers plays Elizabeth, both a client and a member of the Field Staff at two different time periods in the play.
“She’s got a lot of stuff wrong with her,” Myers said. “Mostly PTSD, and her parents are not supportive, and we found out that she was attempted to be hung when she was a little girl by her mother. But she overcomes that and becomes a therapist at the very same camp that she went to when she was young.”
Myers said her character’s circumstances were difficult to approach, “but relating that to our lives and people that we know is a big part of what the show is.”
Junior Cameron Hooper plays Michael, who also has a variety of problems stemming from anger issues and PTSD from severe childhood trauma.
“He has to deal with these problems on a day to day basis and he’s just consumed by it all, which makes him have anger and all these problems,” Hooper said.
Junior Austin Madsen plays Corey, another member of the Field Staff.
“It’s just a really good show in general, and also it shows a lot of what people are dealing with,” he said. “Like, you don’t really see it because they hide it very well… And also if you’re dealing with it, it shows that you can be heard, you can go get help and you’ll get better.”
Senior Allison Quiroz, stage manager, said on first reading it was hard for the cast to get their minds around material of that nature, but they all agreed it’s something everyone needs to be aware of.
“It lets us become aware of what’s going on in society,” she said.
She said the cast and crew are very aware of the subjects of the play and what is happening now.
“And so in our programs we’re putting the hotlines of like, suicide hotline, things like that so that people that come and see it and are going through these things can have something to go to and know this is what I can call to do,” she said.
Quiroz said she hopes people can realize everyone is going through something, whether or not you can see it, and learn how to handle these kinds of situations.
Tolleson also said she is hoping the play will bring these issues to people’s attention and raise awareness.
“This is a social drama,” she said. “Social dramas are meant to teach and to make people aware. And that’s what ‘Wilderness’ is.”