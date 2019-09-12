Auditions for Tablerock’s Fright Trail and “A Christmas Carol” will take place at Tablerock’s indoor room behind the stage from 3-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
The Fright Trail Director for 2019 will be supervisor Donnie Williams, and producer Jackie Mills, who will select actors of all ages for scenes from Dracula, Frankenstein, The Mummy’s Curse, The Wizard of Oz, The Headless Horseman, fairy tale characters and many more of America’s most treasured classics. Guides are also needed to inform groups of attendees about the authors of each of the 25 or more classical scenes.
There will be only one rehearsal and costume selection at 5 p.m. on either Saturday, Oct. 5, or Sunday, Oct. 6, on Tablerock’s Main Stage. Participants can choose which one to attend.
Performances along Tablerock’s half mile walking trail will be on Oct. 19, 26 and 27, beginning at 6:30 p.m. with tickets being sold until 9 p.m.
“A Christmas Carol,” adapted for the Tablerock stage by Harry Sweet, will need sixty-five actors comprised of men, women and children of all ages. Thom Wilson from Temple will direct this year’s production and will select the 2019 cast and crew with help from Williams and Mills.
Performance will be held Dec. 6-7 and Dec. 13-14 at 7 p.m. each evening. Rehearsal dates will be determined by the director and announced at auditions.
Tickets cost $10 per person, $5 for students and $3 for children 12 and under. Tickets are available at the gate or online at CentralTexasTickets.com.
High school and college students will earn community service hours for their volunteer service to Tablerock Amphitheatre. The theater is located on Royal Street in Salado. For more information, call Tablerock at 254-947-9205, visit tablerock.org or email tablerock1@aol.com.