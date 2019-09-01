The Temple Chamber of Commerce will host the Spirit of Santa Fe Wine Festival Saturday, Oct. 5, at the Santa Fe Plaza, 301 Santa Fe Way.
The festival will provide an introduction to regional wineries, live music, restaurants and artisans, all with the beauty of the new Santa Fe Plaza as the backdrop.
“The Spirit of Santa Fe Wine Festival is a celebration of the transformation of downtown Temple,” Temple Chamber President Rod Henry said in a news release. “It is a destination event that has been discussed for years and became a reality with the completion of the Santa Fe Plaza.”
The Santa Fe Plaza is located at the site of the old Temple police station and is flanked by the Temple Independent School District Administration building and the Santa Fe Business Center, home of the Temple Chamber of Commerce, Temple Economic Development Corp., and Workforce Solutions of Central Texas. The plaza features a color-changing fountain, a performance stage and green space.
The festival will showcase Central Texas wineries, delectable bites from local restaurants and food trucks as well as artisans and retailers.
Live music will be provided throughout the festival and attendees are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket.
A fee of $35 will be charged for a commemorative wine glass, wristband and Ticket to Temple. A Ticket to Temple provides access to a first class stop at the wineries. An early-bird discounted ticket of $25 is available online until the start of the festival.
A limited number of VIP passes, sponsored by Pignetti’s, are also available online for $75. In addition to the commemorative wine glass, wristband and Ticket to Temple, VIPs receive a Wine 101 Class the week of the festival, a reusable 6-bottle wine bag, 10 percent off bottle market prices, VIP parking and access to the hospitality room.
Wineries will sell tastings for $1, pours for $5 and bottles at market price to only those who have paid the fee and have a commemorative wine glass, wristband and Ticket to Temple.
Wristbands will only be issued to paid attendees who show a valid photo ID verifying age of 21 or older. Wineries reserve the right to ask for valid photo ID verifying age at any point, regardless of age-verified wristband. Wineries will only serve paid attendees with age-verified wristbands.
The event will take place rain or shine and no refunds will be issued once payment is processed.
Early-bird discounted tickets and VIP passes can be purchased online at CentralTexasTickets.com. For more information on participating as a vendor, visit templechamber.com or contact Kaylee Blumenfeld at 254-773-2105.