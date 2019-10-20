Bell County Museum will host its annual “Night at the Museum” event 6-8 p.m. Thursday. For one night only, historical figures from Bell County’s past will come to life throughout the museum to meet visitors.
The event will feature spooky crafts and games, a photo booth, free candy and treats and more. Visitors are encouraged to wear a Halloween costume for the annual costume contest. The event is free and sure to be a spooky, fun time for everyone.
“We are excited to offer a fun, family-friendly event for everyone in Bell County,” Executive Director Coleman Hampton said in a news release. “Each year, Night at the Museum is an outstanding event for a ll of our attendees. The opportunity to engage with history while having fun with friends and family is special. The event is made possible with donations from area sponsors and the UMHB Chapter of American Marketing Association, who do a fantastic job formatting the event.”
The Bell County Museum offers year-round exhibits, events and programs to support area schools and homeschool families. The museum is open from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. The museum is located at 201 N. Main St. in Belton.
Visit bellcountymuseum.org for more information, or call the front office at 254-933-5243.