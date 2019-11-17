The smell of burnt wood (and burnt hair) filled the air as Fort Hood crafters gathered Nov. 8 to help out with a request from across the country – help decorate the Christmas trees inside the historic Quarters 1 at Fort Myer, Virginia.
“We’ve just been having all kinds of fun – wood burning and glitter and glue and some hot glue burns,” Maria Reed, the Fort Hood spouse of Sgt. 1st Class Patrick Reed, said.
The home of every U.S. Army chief of staff since 1910, Quarters 1 will soon be home to the Army’s newest Chief of Staff, Gen. James McConville. Hoping to display a part of every installation in the Army on her trees this Christmas, Maria McConville put out a request for homemade ornaments from Army spouses.
“In support of my quest to ‘Spotlight Army Spouses,’ my goal for the holidays is to decorate our tree with ornaments made by Army spouses,” McConville posted on social media.
After hearing the news, Fort Hood Family Housing hosted the do-it-yourself event, with the assistance of Reed, who serves as the Army Military Spouse of the Year. Spouses and soldiers gathered at Bronco Youth Center to create an ornament for themselves and one for the McConville household.
“We organized a free ornament-crafting event for military spouses,” Reed said. “It’s one to keep and one to give.”
Reed said the event was great because the participants did not need any experience. There were several DIY ornaments on display, but people could also do whatever they wanted. If they needed assistance, there were several volunteers on hand to help turn someone’s idea into a DIY masterpiece.
“What an incredible idea,” Christina Hendrex, spouse of III Corps and Fort Hood Command Sgt. Maj. Daniel Hendrex, said about the ornament request from McConville. “It led to quite a great community event.”
Soldiers and spouses from 1st Cavalry Division were free-handing wood burnt creations. Spc. Sam McGee, a cavalry scout with 1st Battalion, 7th Cav. Regiment, 1st Cav. Div., created a wood burnt ornament with the famous First Team symbol.
Pointing to his wife Allyson, McGee said she pulled him out of bed on his four-day weekend and told him he was going. For his part, McGee said the DIY event gave them something to do together. Allyson said she believes the event provided a good opportunity to give back to others.
McConville has requested 500 ornaments across the globe. The Fort Hood event collected more than 50 ornaments, but also included hand written notes from the DIYers. They shared their favorite Christmas traditions, memories and/or recipes they’ve received throughout their Army journey.
“We’ve had all different units and all different ranks,” Reed said. “It’s wonderful to see so many people coming together.”