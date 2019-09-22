The King and Queen are coming to Downtown Abbey in the long-awaited motion picture.
To celebrate the occasion, The Contemporaries of the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center have planned a social fundraiser Thursday at Grand Avenue Theatre in Belton. Members, friends, family and the community are invited to join The Contemporaries for dinner, concessions and a 7 p.m. screening of the newly released “Downton Abbey” movie, or a film of their choice.
Joining the festivities will be some familiar characters of Downton Abbey. Lady Grantham and the Dowager Duchess are certain to be there as hostesses, and Carson will be greeting guests at the door.
A touch of vintage Downton Abbey attire is suggested to join the fun. Seating for dinner is available in the party room, lobby and the theater. Guests are encouraged to arrive one hour before the movie to have time to order and eat.
Ten percent of the Grand Avenue concessions sold all day Thursday will be donated to the fundraising efforts of the Contemporaries to benefit the CAC.
Tickets can be preordered at GrandAvenueTheater.com. Tickets can also be purchased at the theater. For more information, email cahinck@hot.rr.com.
The Contemporaries are a group of women dedicated to supporting the educational, cultural and civic affairs of the community. Additionally, they provide volunteer and financial support to the CAC.