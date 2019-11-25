College honors
Joshua Altemus of Belton was inducted into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi at Texas State University.
Jaelyn Ashford of Nolanville was inducted into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi at Texas State University.
Madyson-Lynn Dake of Kempner was inducted into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi at Angelo State University.
College news
Anson Furman of Rogers is one of 27 Chadron State College in Nebraska students presenting eight 10-minute plays in Memorial Hall's Black Box Theatre Friday and Saturday. Furman, actor, is majoring in Mathematics. The plays, include comedy, tragedy, music and dance.
Eva Sykes of Fort Hood competed on the University of North Georgia (UNG) Ranger Challenge. Sykes is part of a team that will compete at the Sandhurst International Military Skills Competition in April as UNG tries for a third straight ROTC title.