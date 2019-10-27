Bell County Historical Commission
History enthusiasts are invited to attend the regular meeting of the Bell County Historical Commission, 7 p.m. Monday in the first-floor courtroom at the County Courthouse in downtown Belton.
The BCHC works to preserve and promote the county’s historical heritage in accordance with Texas state laws and under the direction of the Bell County Commissioners Court. Projects set for 2019 include assisting in obtaining historical designation for various county cemeteries, locating little-known cemeteries, compiling detailed directions to those hard-to-locate cemeteries, and being available to assist residents and visitors with directions to county facilities, cemeteries and other places of interest. The BCHC also pairs with other organizations on historical projects.
Meetings are routinely held on the fourth Tuesday of each month.
For information contact the BCHC office on the first floor of the courthouse in Belton. The office is staffed by volunteers most days Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon. The telephone number for the office is 254-933-5917.
Altrusa
Altrusa is an international non-profit organization that strives to make local communities better through leadership, partnership and service. Club meetings are held at noon the second and fourth Tuesday of each month at Country Lane Senior Community in Temple.
For tickets or information about the club’s Nov. 21 Taste of the Holidays annual luncheon and style show fundraiser, visit https://squareup.com/store/givethanks.
For information visit www.alstrusatemple.org.
Temple Breakfast Lions Club
The Temple Breakfast Lions Club meets 7:30 a.m. the first and third Thursdays of each month at the Hilton Garden Inn, 1749 Scott Boulevard in Temple.
Club members will judge peace poster contest entries from local schools during the meeting on Nov. 7. The club’s motto is “We Serve”.
Bell County Newcomers Club
The Bell County Newcomers Club, a social group for women new to Central Texas, has announced upcoming group activities.
The group’s Golf League will meet Oct. 28; a Chat N’ Canasta event will be held Nov. 4; the group will meet for its monthly luncheon Nov. 6 and also will meet for popcorn and bridge Nov. 6; a TGIF lunch event will be held Nov. 8; and a Couple’s Night Out event will be held Nov. 9.
For information about the club visit www.bellcountynewcomers.com. For information on joining the club contact Christina Wiggins at cwtraveling@hotmail.com and for information about club activities contact Carolyn Webster at 404-791-4849 or email bobcar28@gmail.com.
Belton Kiwanis Club
The Belton Kiwanis Club will hold a community social 6-7 p.m. Tuesday at the Harris Community Center, 401 N. Alexander St. in Belton.
The topic of the meeting will be Service Leadership Programs, which include CKI at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor, Key Clubs at Belton New Tech High School @ Waskow and Belton High School, Builders Club at South Belton Middle School, and KKids at Southwest Elementary and Chisholm Trail Elementary.
Faculty advisors and officers from these clubs will be recognized and honored.
The meeting is open to the public.
