There’s entertainment for all – “Scot or not” – during the 58th annual Scottish Gathering and Highland Games in Salado.
The oldest Scottish festival in Texas, presented by Salado Museum and College Park, will take place Nov. 8-10 on the Salado Civic Center grounds, 601 N. Main St.
Mary Mendez, museum office manager, said the festival will include all the usual attractions and traditional activities.
Festivities will begin 6 p.m. Friday with the Calling of the Clans on the banks of Salado Creek, north of the museum building. The torchlight ceremony recreates the ancient Scottish clans coming together to fight alongside Robert the Bruce for Scotland’s freedom at Bannockburn.
Following the Calling, a welcome social and buffet dinner will take place at the museum, 423 S. Main St., in the Lucile A. Robertson Center (formerly the Hall of Clans).
The remainder of the festivities will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday on the Civic Center grounds.
Visitors can experience the Clan Village, the largest gathering of Scottish clan tents in Texas, where clan members share information about Scottish history and genealogy.
Guests can also enjoy the Highland Dance Competitions, Pipe and Drum Competitions, Live Celtic Music, the Celtic Marketplace and more.
The official opening of the Gathering and Parade of the Bands and Clans will begin noon Saturday, followed by the Bonniest Knees Contest at 2 p.m. and the Texas Tattoo at 4:30 p.m. at the entertainment tent.
Mendez said some of the crowd-favorite activities are the Highland Games, like the tossing of the caber and the hammer throw. She said the Scottish Gathering is a family-oriented weekend.
“So we encourage you to bring out your kids and let them see the tossing of the caber, and of course they have piping and dancing competitions going on too, so we encourage them to bring your children,” she said. “And on Sunday they also have the children’s games, so we encourage them to come out to participate in that.”
The Sunday schedule will begin 9 a.m. with the Kirkin’ o the Tartan traditional devotional service. The day will continue with more music, the Children’s Highland Games, the “Scottish Dress” Pet Parade and more. The event will conclude at 3 p.m. with the awards presentation and closing ceremony.
Tickets for the festival can be purchased online through saladomuseum.org, or at the gate. Proceeds from the event will benefit Salado Museum and College Park.
Mendez said shuttles will be running visitors from parking areas to the Civic Center grounds, and parking will be available at First Baptist Church on Saturday. She said five to six thousand people are expected to attend the event.
“All in all, it’s just a fun-filled weekend,” Mendez said. “And the motto is ‘Scot or not’ – whether you’re Scottish or not, you will have a blast.”
Ed Miller
Scottish singer and folklorist, Ed Miller, will present a one-hour lecture in word and song 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, in the Lucile A. Robertson Center at the Salado Museum.
The lecture, “The Scottish Borders: The Story of a Different Side of Scotland,” is sponsored by the Salado Public Library in partnership with the Salado Museum and College Park. Suggested donation at the door is $10.
Ed Miller is a native of Edinburgh, Scotland, who came to Texas as a young man and has made Austin his home. He holds a graduate degree in folklore and geography from the University of Texas at Austin. In addition to having recorded nine CDs of Scottish songs, he is a teacher, speaker, lecturer, radio host and leader of historical tours of Scotland.
Miller’s one-hour presentation showcases the history and beauty of The Scottish Borders, an enthralling landscape between Scotland and England that is very different from the “Highland” image of Scotland so familiar to the American public. From rolling hills and moorland to gentle valleys and a picturesque coastline, the Borders is a distinct part of the country with its own unique history and a subject of many of Scotland’s greatest ballads, including those collected by Sir Walter Scott which Miller will sing during his presentation.
Miller is the featured entertainer for the 58th Scottish Gathering and Highland Games.