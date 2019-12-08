The Classical Ballet Conservatory at Lisa’s Dance Connection will present its 2019 production of “The Nutcracker Ballet” Dec. 14-15 at the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center, 3011 N. Third St. in Temple.
Tickets are available online at cacarts.org. Performances will begin 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.
Local dancers will portray the timeless story of Clara as she dreams her way through a thrilling battle with her Nutcracker doll and journeys to the Land of the Snow Fairy and into Sugar Plum Fairy Land.
In addition to all the traditional favorites, such as Russian Peppermint, Arabian Coffee and Waltz of the Flowers, audiences are in for a special treat this year as the Dancers With Possibilities join the production for the first time.
Marcia Beeksma, director of the Classical Ballet Conservatory, said the Dancers With Possibilities are dancers with special needs ranging from 5 to 11 years old.
“They have a range of different abilities and different needs going on,” she said. “We have it arranged so that each dancer has a buddy from the studio, so some of our company members – our ballet conservatory members – will come in and they partner with one of our Dancers With Possibilities. And we just do a basic ballet class with them, and our buddies help them to participate to their fullest ability so that they can get as much out of it as possible.”
Beeksma said they started the class based on a program her mentor began through Newcomb School of Ballet in Killeen, and she wanted to carry on the tradition in Temple because it was such an amazing opportunity for those kids and was a special way to share the love of ballet with them.
Special guests in “The Nutcracker” production, Mother Ginger and her Gingersnaps, will also make their debut appearance.
“It’s traditionally performed by a male performer dressed up as Mother Ginger because the costume is so massive, and it’s just kind of taken on a life of its own,” Beeksma said. “But Mother Ginger has this huge skirt, which we have constructed. And the little dancers will come out from underneath the skirt, and they are actually the star of that dance.”
Mother Ginger will be portrayed by one of the “dance dads” who will wear the skirt and bring out the Gingersnaps, played by the youngest dancers in the production.
Beeksma said the ballet has 75-80 people involved, including adult volunteers.
She said everyone in the production is a local dancer from Belton, Temple and the surrounding area, so attending the ballet is a great way to support kids in the community who are pursuing their dreams. She also said “The Nutcracker” is a fun and fantastical ballet, and a great way to do something the entire family will enjoy.
“It’s a great Christmas tradition to start with family – a great way to expose children, teenagers, any one of all ages to both classical music and the art form of classical ballet,” Beeksma said.