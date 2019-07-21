Beta Sigma Phi Woman of the Year
The Delta Beta Master chapter of Beta Sigma Phi met recently at the Olive Garden restaurant in Temple to honor Sharon Fischer, who was named the group’s Woman of the Year.
The award is given to the woman best exemplifying ideals and purposes of the chapter, for outstanding attendance, and participation in all meetings and events. She has been a member of Beta Sigma Phi for 17 years and has served as president and treasurer for many years.
Altrusa International
Altrusa is an international non-profit organization that strives to make local communities better through leadership, partnership and service.
Club meetings are held at noon the second and fourth Tuesday of each month at Country Lane Senior Community in Temple.
For information visit www.alstrusatemple.org.
Rotary Club of Temple South
Rotarians will meet at noon Monday in the meeting room at Country Lane Apartments in Temple.
District 55 State Rep. Hugh Shine will provide an overview of the 86th Texas Legislative Session.
Native Plant Society
The Tonkawa chapter of the Native Plant Society of Texas will meet 6:15 p.m. Thursday in the board room on the third floor of the Temple Public Library, 100 W. Adams Ave. in Temple.
Michael Eason, botanist and chapter liaison for the Native Plant Society of Texas, will speak about his book about the Trans Pecos area.
Master Gardeners and Master Naturalists may count this event as one education credit hour.
New members will receive a potted plant.
The meeting is open to the public. For information contact Ilse Meier at 254-630-6760.
Temple Breakfast Lions Club
The Temple Breakfast Lions Club meets 7:30 a.m. the first and third Thursday of each month at the Hilton Garden Inn. Anyone with a servant’s heart is welcome to attend. The group’s mottos is “We Serve”.
