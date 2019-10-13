Temple Civic Theatre, 2413 S. 13th St., will host a stage management clinic 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19.
The clinic will be taught by professional stage manager and Temple native, Chan Chandler. The focus of the clinic is on basic stage management responsibilities. A questions and answer portion will follow the clinic for those interested. The clinic is free and open to the public. For more information, contact the theatre at 254-778-4751.
Chandler began his career in theatre at Temple Civic Theatre where he was involved in many productions as an actor, technician and stage manager. As a professional stage manager, Chandler has worked on Broadway, and has spent 30 seasons at Carnegie Hall, including 23 years with the New York Pops Orchestra.
He spent nine seasons with the Radio City Rockettes, both at Radio City Music Hall and on the road. He has produced, tour managed, designed lights and/or stage managed for many artists including Skitch Henderson, Shel Silverstein, Marvin Hamlisch, The New York Pops, Tony Bennett, Cy Coleman and Duran Duran.
Chandler’s work in corporate events spans four decades. He has worked as a producer and stage manager all across America, Europe, Africa and Asia. Since 1995 he has produced and stage managed events at the University of Texas for the President’s Office, the Development Office and the Office of Special events. Highlights include the Fortune 500 Forum and the UT Billion Dollar Capitol Campaign.
A graduate of The University of Texas and the Yale School of Drama, Chandler has taught at Yale, SUNY Purchase, UT and spent 14 years on the faculty at NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts.
For more information on Chandler, visit chanchandler.com.