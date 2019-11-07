An assortment of events are set to take place this weekend in Central Texas, including theater and music performances, a veterans celebration, the Texas Corgi Roundup and the annual Scottish Gathering and Highland Games.
Temple Civic Theatre
Temple Civic Theatre will present its production of Neil Simon’s classic comedy, “Barefoot in the Park,” beginning this weekend.
Performances will take place Friday through Sunday and Nov. 14-17. Sunday performances will begin at 2:30 p.m. and all other performances at 7:30 p.m.
The play, directed by Emily Taylor, is centered on newlyweds Paul and Corie Bratter. He’s a straight-as-an-arrow lawyer and she’s a free spirit always looking for the latest kick. After their honeymoon, they get a surprise visit from Corie’s loopy mother and decide to play matchmaker during dinner with their neighbor, when everything that can go wrong, does.
Tickets are available online at TempleCivicTheatre.org.
Scottish Gathering
The 58th annual Scottish Gathering and Highland Games will take place Friday through Sunday on the Salado Civic Center grounds, 601 N. Main St.
The festival has been sponsored by the Salado Museum and College Park since 1961, and is the oldest Scottish festival in Texas.
Festivities begin 6 p.m. Friday with the Calling of the Clans on the banks of Salado Creek, north of the museum. The remainder of the festivities will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday on the Civic Center grounds.
The gathering will feature the Clan Village, live music, contests and games, dancing, food vendors, shopping and more. Tickets for the gathering can be purchased in advance through saladomuseum.org, or at the gate.
Texas Corgi Roundup
The third annual Texas Corgi Roundup will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Lions Park in Temple, featuring games and contests, corgi races, music, vendors and more.
More than 800 corgis are registered for this year’s event. Proceeds from the roundup will benefit Wyoming Dachshund and Corgi Rescue, and Queens Best Stumpy Dog Rescue.
Registration can be completed at the event. For more information, visit TexasCorgiRoundup.com.
Redd Volkaert and Bill Kirchen
The Cultural Activities Center in Temple will continue the 2019 Texas Music Series with a performance from Redd Volkaert and Bill Kirchen on Saturday.
The concert begins 7:30 p.m. in the Frank W. Mayborn Auditorium. The box office and concessions will be open one hour prior to the concert. M&M Mobile Café food truck will be out front for a dinner option one hour prior to the concert.
Tickets can be purchased in advance at cacarts.org.
Veterans Celebration
A veterans celebration, presented by Old Settlers & Veterans Association at Tomlinson Hill, will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
The event includes a veterans program at 11:15 a.m., Native American dance performances by Texas Connection at 10:40 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., music by Johnnie Bradshaw, a silent auction, antique tractors and Texas Parks and Wildlife displays of early Texas camp life.
Lunch will be available for purchase, with proceeds going toward restoring the historic log cabin.
The event is free and open to the public. The reunion grounds are between Lott and Marlin, west of the Brazos. From State Highway 320, travel south on FM 2027 for half a mile. The entrance is on the right, 2965 FM 2027. For more information, call 254-493-0567.