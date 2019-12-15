The City of Temple Parks and Recreation Department will offer Christmas-themed kids crafts and adventure-based activities this coming week.
Kids Kraft Christmas
Kids Kraft Christmas will take place 10-11:30 a.m. Tuesday at Gober Party House, 1516 W. Ave. H in Temple. Kids ages 2-6 can enjoy a morning of Christmas fun.
A variety of crafts will be provided, along with music and holiday-themed games. Parents should be prepared for photos as Santa and his elf plan on stopping by for a short visit.
Registration costs $6, and can be completed online at templeparks.com. For more information, call 298-5474.
Camp Explore
Camp Explore for the month of December will take place from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday at Wilson Park Recreation Center, 2205 Curtis B. Elliott Dr. in Temple.
Kids ages 5-13 will enjoy adventure-based outdoor activities, hiking and arts and crafts. Parents should send children with a packed lunch and close-toed shoes.
Registration is required and can be completed at templeparks.com. Registration is required and costs $12.