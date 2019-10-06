The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum will host two days of wizard school crafts and a magical railroad experience during the Wizarding Express Train Ride Oct. 19 and 26.
The event is only open to ticketholders, and passes for both days of the event are sold out. Tickets for the popular train ride went on sale 10 a.m. Tuesday. Both days were sold out less than an hour later.
Michael Hicks, museum manager, said only 70 tickets were available for each day.
“We are limited by capacities of Amtrak, and we’re allowed to get one extra train car on that particular train run each Saturday, and that seats 70,” he said.
The day will begin at 10 a.m. when the museum lobby will be open for wizard school-themed craft activities, including a wand making class, potion mixing and spellbook making.
“So we try to have activities for children geared toward making wands or making different things that relate to the wizarding theme of the ‘Harry Potter’ books and movies,” Hicks said.
The Amtrak train will depart around 11:25 a.m. from the Santa Fe Depot and journey to McGregor. All passengers will return to the museum by bus.
Hicks said the chance to experience a train ride is exciting because it’s a unique and different opportunity most people don’t get to have.
“A lot of children today, a train probably would be quite foreign to them,” he said. “Almost like before we had cell phones. It’s a step back in time for them.”
Hicks said costumes are encouraged, and several of the museum staff will be dressed in wizarding school attire as well.
He said the next train ride event will take place Dec. 14 and 15 when the museum hosts the Jingle Bell Express Train Ride.
The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum is located inside the Santa Fe Depot at 315 W. Ave. B in downtown Temple. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. For more information about museum events or current exhibits, call 254-298-5172 or visit TempleRRHM.org.