For 20 years, In the Mood Ballroom has provided a unique space and a fitting atmosphere for dances and dance lessons.
The anniversary of the downtown Temple business will be celebrated Friday night during a ballroom dance from 8-11 p.m. A dance lesson will be offered prior to the dance, beginning at 7 p.m.
The ballroom is owned and operated by Karen Keith Goshen, who purchased the building in January 1999 with her then husband, Rudy Gonzalez. They began renovations on the building at 13 S. Main St. in April 1999. In the Mood Ballroom officially opened for business Nov. 20, 1999.
Karen said she can’t believe it’s been 20 years since In the Mood Ballroom opened, but the building itself dates back to the 1880s and has housed a variety of businesses throughout the years, including a General Mercantile, Woolworth’s, McLellan Five and Dime, and many more. She bought it from Dorothy Cordero at the beginning of 1999 and began the renovations, which included ripping up the carpet and knocking out walls to open the space up.
She said they bought the building not knowing the original wood floor was still intact or that it still had the original tin ceiling hidden under the acoustic drop-downs.
“So when we got some of that stuff bagged up and found the gems of the old stuff that was there, the building just had so much character to start with, you didn’t have to do a whole lot to it,” Karen said.
Rudy taught most of the dance classes, while Karen managed and maintained the business. After they separated, she started doing it all. Now, she says she “pretty much is the studio.”
“So since 1999, this has been my eat, breathe, sleep, live, learn how to run, learn how to teach, learn how to navigate and manage everything from the business to the life,” she said.
For years, lessons were taught in the ballroom where dances were also held. The dance studio, located next door at 15 S. Main St., came about in 2010.
“My mother actually bought this building,” Karen said, indicating the studio space, “and the one next door that is now Benny’s (Ristorante Italiano).”
Unfortunately, Karen’s mother suffered a stroke and died at the end of 2010, so she never got to see the renovations to the studio completed. She sold the building that is now Benny’s in 2015.
After her mother passed away, Karen was able to finish renovating the studio building and the space above the ballroom where she lives.
“For the better part of the first 12 years, upstairs was not completed,” she said. “It was just a big wide open space with everything stacked up there. It was a mess. It wasn’t remodeled at all.”
Altogether, she occupies about 19,000 square feet of space between her business and her home.
“My standing line is ‘Don’t talk to me about cleaning’ because I don’t do it very often,” she said. “That’s a lot of space.”
Karen said not having to go anywhere for work has its advantages and disadvantages, but it’s a wonderful experience to be able to do something for a living that makes people have fun.
“Is it work? Yes, at times for them and for me,” she said. “But it’s still a very rewarding way to make a living.”
She said people are motivated to learn to dance for a lot of different reasons, and she has dancers of all ages – from late teens/early 20s to clients in their 70s – because it’s a great way to exercise.
“It gets your body moving, it gets your mind working, it gets your blood pumping,” she said. “So everything about it is good for you.”
She said one of her other taglines she uses is, “If you have to be addicted to something, be addicted to dancing because everything about it is really good for you.”
In the Mood Ballroom offers group and private lessons, but for people who just want to join the Friday night dances the ballroom is open to the public. Karen said you don’t have to be a student taking lessons to come have a good time.
She also said some people might have the wrong first impression when they hear the word “ballroom” and thinks maybe it’s stuffy, uppity or dated.
“That’s what the ballroom is not,” she said. “The ballroom is very casual, very relaxed and very fun.”
She said the ballroom is all about dancing, socializing and enjoying the moment.
She also believes people shouldn’t limit themselves on the types of dances they want to learn.
“There is so much wonderful music to dance to,” she said. “And most dances are actually pretty interchangeable regardless of the music.”
Students can learn all types of country, Latin and ballroom dances. While she teaches most of the lessons, Karen said she also has several part-time instructors and a wonderful studio space to practice in.
She said new clients shouldn’t be intimidated by dance, but should come in and have fun with it.
“You want to learn to dance to gain the benefits from it, not stress over it,” Karen said.
She also said anyone can come enjoy the atmosphere and the fun environment of the ballroom.