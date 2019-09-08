Temple Breakfast Lions circus
The Temple Breakfast Lions Club will sponsor performances by Circus Sauras 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22, and Monday, Sept. 23, at VFW Post No. 1820, located at 3302 Airport Road in Temple.
Discount advance tickets are available at VFW Post 1820; at Marine Outlet, 4410 S. General Bruce Drive in Temple; or from any Temple Breakfast Lions Club member.
The club members meet 7:30 a.m. the first and third Thursdays of each month at the Hilton Garden Inn, 1749 Scout Boulevard in Temple. Anyone with a servant’s heart is welcome. The club’s motto is “We Serve”.
Rotary Club of Temple South
Rotarians will meet at noon Monday at the Temple Chamber of Commerce, 201 Santa Fe Way in Temple, for a box lunch and tour.
Rotary After Work
Rotarians will meet for a program 6 p.m. Tuesday at Clem Mikeska’s Restaurant in Temple.
Tanglefoot EEA
The Tanglefoot EEA Club will not meet on Monday. Club officers will be attending the TEEA State Conference. If there are any questions, contact a club officer.
Central Texas Republican Women
Central Texas Republican Women will meet 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 16, at The Gin, 219 S. East St. in Belton.
Cost is $15 per person. Reservations are not required.
The featured speaker will be Sen. Dawn Buckingham, who will present “Wins and Losses – A Legislative Perspective”.
For information visit www.ctrw-pac.com.
Delta Kappa Gamma Society
The Lambda Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma Society International will meet Thursday in the Fellowship Hall at Grace Presbyterian Church, 2401 S. 57th St. in Temple. Social time begins at 4:45 p.m. and the meeting starts at 5 p.m.
The focus of the meeting will be an overview of the theme and programs for the next biennium.
Daughters of the Republic of Texas
The Sam Houston Chapter of the Daughters of the Republic of Texas will meet 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the American Legion Post at 101 W. Ave. A in Belton.
Group members are asked to bring a salad to share for lunch in the meeting room where the group holds its year-end lunch.
Vice President Mary Ellen Valentine will present the program. Any interested lady is welcome to attend the meeting and learn more about eligibility into the lineage organization.
U.S. Daughters of the War of 1812
The Jordan Bass Chapter of the U.S. Daughters of the War of 1812 will meet 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, in the board room on the third floor of the Temple Public Library, 100 W. Adams Ave. in Temple.
Dr. Gene Rhea Tucker, associated professor at Temple College, will present “Dueling and Duels in the Early 1800s”.
The U.S. Daughters of the War of 1812 is a heritage organization of women who are descended from an ancestor who rendered civil, military or naval service to the U.S. during the years 1784-1815.
Altrusa
Altrusa is an international non-profit organization that strives to make local communities better through leadership, partnership and service.
Club meetings are held at noon the second and fourth Tuesday of each month at Country Lane Senior Community in Temple.
For information visit www.alstrusatemple.org.
Texas Master Naturalists
The Central Texas Chapter of Texas Master Naturalists will meet 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Belton Church of Christ, 3003 N. Main St. in Belton.
Brittany Chesser, lead diagnostic scientist from the Texas A&M Aquatic Diagnostic Laboratory, will speak on the topic of aquatic vegetation management.
The meeting is open to the public. For information visit www.txmn.org/centraltexas.
Beta Sigma Phi
The Delta Beta Master chapter of Beta Sigma Phi will meet 11 a.m. Tuesday at the home of Taddy Maddox in Belton.
Maddox will conduct the program on a topic related to finding our dreams. For information call Judy Switzer, president, at 713-805-1178.
Zeta Tau Alpha
The Central Texas alumnae chapter of Zeta Tau Alpha will hold a Fall Fete 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15.
For information or to RSVP, email your name, school attended, and initiation year to Ami Hooper at amijhooper@att.net.
Submission guidelines
Club news items may be submitted free of charge by emailing living@tdtnews.com or by mailing or bringing items in person to 10 S. Third St., Temple, TX 76501. All items are due by noon Monday.