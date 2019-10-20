A fun fall celebration will take place at Mother Neff State Park near Moody from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, featuring nature hikes, demonstrations, the Buffalo Soldiers and more.
Park entrance fees will be waived for this event.
Melissa Chadwick, park superintendent, said the event will be a big celebration of fall, the park and the outdoors.
“We’re going to have the Buffalo Soldiers out this year, which will be a nice addition,” she said. “They’re not able to come every year.”
She said the Buffalo Soldiers will offer a program on camp life and their historical significance.
“They’ve got really neat, interactive displays,” Chadwick said. “It really gets the kids involved, kind of seeing what camp life looked like during the time they were around.”
The Leon River Dutch Oven Gang will be on site offering demonstrations on how to use Dutch ovens outdoors, and giving out samples from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., or until they run out.
The Central Texas Master Naturalists will also be onsite, along with the Heart of Texas Weavers and Wildlife Rehab Lorena.
Activities will include frontier games, crafts, scavenger hunts and guided nature walks.
Chadwick said the seasonal scavenger hunt will have participants searching for features within the park, such as identifying species of wildlife or visiting facilities made by the Civilian Conservation Corps.
She said guided nature walks will be offered around 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. and will be easy to moderate hikes that the whole family can enjoy.
Chadwick suggested visitors dress in layers and wear closed-toe or hiking shoes, and that they bring water and a picnic lunch if they plan to stay for the whole day.
She said visitors can call ahead for more details, or visit the event Facebook page or the park website at tpwd.texas.gov/state-parks/mother-neff.