Houses lavishly festooned with holiday décor will be on display during the second Yuletide Tour of Homes, presented by Temple Children’s Museum.
Five homes in Temple and Belton will be dressed in holiday splendor and open for self-guided touring his weekend. Hours for the Tour of Homes will be from noon to 5 p.m. Friday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.
Chonie Pischinger, co-chair of the event, said they were pleased with the number of people who attended last year’s inaugural Tour of Homes, and there was a lot of positive feedback from attendees and hosts.
“Everything was very positive and we had very good attendance, so we were very pleased with the results of last year’s tour,” she said.
Homes on the 2019 tour are hosted by Jennifer and Jonathan Graham, Susan and Davis Fergus, Carrice Wunsch, Carl and Barbara Bozon, and Beverly and Grady Rosier.
The Bozon home is located in River Place and features a holiday tree with more than 1,100 ornaments sharing the story of the Bozon’s travels, hobbies, interests and collections.
The Rosier home is a three-story 7,000 square foot Tuscan style home with incredible views of Lake Belton. Holiday décor is designed in rich Tuscan colors with marbled ornaments.
The Ferguson home overlooks the view of the ninth fairway of Wildflower Country Club. The house has décor in shades of cream, copper, champagne and platinum.
The Wunsch home is a classic American home decorated with traditional Santa décor including a specially built showcase of Department 56 Christmas Village pieces and a holiday tree covered with a collection of Christopher Radko ornaments.
The Graham home is an impressive gray brick and stone home located on a serene cul de sac off Stratford Road in Temple. It was previously known for the shooting gallery on its lower level, but that space has been repurposed into a special recording studio.
The Yuletide Tour of Homes will also include two other festive events. The “Jingle Mingle” Cocktail Party will take place 6:30-8:30 p.m. Friday at a sixth “bonus home” and will feature music and a selection of wines and hors d’oeuvres.
The Fa La La Luncheon will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Covenant Lutheran Church in Temple. Lunch will include homemade soups, salad, bread, dessert and iced tea or coffee. This year’s theme, “Fa La La Llama,” comes with a special holiday photo opportunity for everyone. Hilltop Splendor Alpacas and Llamas from Moody will bring several animals dressed for the holidays. The animals will be outside Covenant Lutheran Church from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday for photo ops. A fee of a few dollars will be charged.
Tickets for the tour, cocktail party and luncheon can be purchased online at CentralTexasTickets.com, along with a VIP ticket that includes all activities.
Pischinger said the coordinators would like to see increased attendance, as well as in increase in funds raised.
Temple Children’s Museum is an all-volunteer, non-profit organization. It has been operational as a mobile museum without walls since its inception three years ago. Since that time, hundreds of children have had the opportunity to enjoy a variety of creative hands-on exhibits and STEAM learning experiences at least once or twice a month at locations throughout Central Texas. Proceeds from this upcoming TCM event will go directly toward transforming and renovating a recently acquired building at 214 S. Second St. in Temple into a permanent home and full-working children’s museum.