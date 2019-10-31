Belton Senior Center sale
An arts and crafts and garage sale benefiting the Belton Senior Activity Center will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Friday and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the center, 842 S. Mitchell St. in Belton.
The event will feature more than 20 vendors, baked goods, nachos, and a drawing for a quilt.
St. John Lutheran Advent Fair
The annual Advent Fair at St. John Lutheran Church will be held 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at 30650 State Highway 95 in Bartlett. Admission is free.
The event will feature home cooked turkey and dressing meals for $10 per plate. Serving starts at 4:30 p.m. Take-out plates will be available. A country store will feature home canned and baked goods, there also will be arts and crafts, and a silent auction. A live auction will begin at 6 p.m.
Proceeds from the fair benefit local food pantries, the Ronald McDonald House, Family Promise, and local scholarship.
The Grove Community Center sausage fest and bake sale
A sausage fest and bake sale benefiting the upkeep of the Grove Community Center will be held 5:30-7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at the center, located at 5702 State Highway 236 in Moody (the Grove).
The event also will include a prize drawing, silent auction and entertainment by Sonny and Jane Fine.
Plates of sausage, noodles, pinto beans, cole slaw, dessert and a beverage cost $10 for adults and $5 for children age 6-10 (children younger than 5 may dine for free). Take-out plates also will be available.
