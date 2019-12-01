Experience the magic of Christmas in the Village of Salado during the 59th annual Salado Christmas Stroll held the first two weekends in December and presented by the Salado Chamber of Commerce.
“The Christmas Stroll is Salado’s favorite event of the year,” Salado Chamber of Commerce Chairwoman Lara Tracy said in a news release. “Generations of families return every year and make lasting memories.”
This year’s Salado Christmas Stroll will kick off 6 p.m. Thursday with a Lighted Christmas Parade. With more than 50 participants, this year’s parade is set to be the largest to date for Salado.
The Lighted Christmas Parade will begin at the corner of Royal and Main Streets, and end at the Salado Civic Center. The annual lighting of the trees at the Salado Civic Center will take place at the close of the parade. Come early to get a seat along the parade route, and seek out a Sirena Youth Ambassador to purchase your parade light up accessory. Several shops are set to be open after the parade, so shoppers may stay a little longer to get a jump on Christmas shopping.
Dozens of decorated boutiques will open their doors December 6-8 and December 13-15 for late-night shopping, Friday and Saturday until 9 p.m. or later and Sundays until 5 p.m. Salado’s boutiques will be stocked with a variety of unique merchandise. Visitors can sip hot cocoa while walking down Main Street where they will be serenaded by strolling carolers and encounter live music throughout the village. Horse-drawn carriage rides will also travel up and down Main Street.
A newcomer to Salado Christmas Stroll is Sisters on the Fly, a nationally recognized group of ladies that will bring their trailer tour to the grounds of the Civic Center during the first weekend of the Stroll. Guests will be able to tour more than 50 creative, clever and unique travel trailers that have all been decorated for Christmas, including vintage models and contemporary ones.
Santa will receive visitors at his new headquarters, located at Main Street and Rock Creek Drive. Santa will be available 4-8 p.m. Fridays, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturdays, and from noon to 3 p.m. the first Sunday. Photos with Santa will be provided by local photographer Solas Gallery, and parents are welcome to take their own pictures.
The “Greatest Story Ever Told” comes to life Friday and Saturday evenings during the Stroll; from 6-8 p.m. First Baptist Church of Salado presents their live nativity at 210 S. Main St.
Two long-standing traditions during Salado Christmas Stroll are the Tour of Homes and Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol.”
The Salado Historical Society will host this year’s Home Tour on Saturday, Dec. 7. This year’s tour includes seven homes.
Tablerock Amphitheatre of Salado will present its 27th annual performance of “A Christmas Carol.” The show begins 7 p.m. Dec. 6, Dec. 7, Dec. 13 and Dec. 14.
Tickets for both events may be purchased online at CentralTexasTickets.com.
Saturdays, Dec. 7 and Dec. 14,
Barrow Brewing Company will host a Christmas market Saturdays, Dec. 7 and Dec. 14. The event will include handmade crafts, live music and food trucks. The Christmas market will be open noon to 6 p.m.
There will be free parking throughout the Village of Salado, including the Civic Center, Brookshire Brothers, First Baptist Church of Salado, Salado Church of Christ, Thomas Arnold Elementary School and Salado Junior High School. Multiple trolleys will be operating to help get visitors to and from parking locations to the rest of the village.