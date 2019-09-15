Willing participants can discover whether smushing grapes with bare feet is as entertaining as Lucille Ball made it appear.
The fourth annual Grape Stomp and Harvest Festival will take place from 3-8 p.m. Saturday on the front lawn of Salado Winery Company at 841 N. Main St. The event will include a grape stomping competition, local vendors, an “I Love Lucy” look-alike contest, live music and wood-fired pizza.
Proceeds from the festival will support the growth of Salado Montessori, a non-profit primary school for 3 to 6-year-olds now in its second year serving the community. Salado Montessori aims to inspire a love of learning in each child and follow the child’s interest throughout their preschool years.
Winery owner June Ritterbusch said last year’s festival had around 500 attendees with more than 100 grape stompers. She said she expects to have even more people participate this year.
Roughly 50 teams will compete every 15 minutes to see who can stomp out the most grape juice to win bragging rights.
Happy Pizza Company will be serving artisanal pizzas, using dough they make daily using a sourdough started from Barrow Brewing Company’s house-yeast strain.
Salado Winery Company will be serving locally made wines by the glass and bottle. Ritterbusch said the winery’s cider will also be available.
She said there will also be activities for kids, and emphasized that the whole event will be family-friendly and a lot of fun. Well-behaved pets on leashes are also welcome.
Live music will be provided by Dan and Christy Foster.
The event will be held under a tent and will take place rain or shine.
Admission to the festival is free. Ticket packages to participate in the grape stomp are available from eventbrite.com.
The Grape Stomp and Harvest Festival is also part of the Salado Culinary Festival, formerly known as the Chocolate and Wine Weekend. Local restaurants and businesses around town will offer unique culinary experiences Friday through Sunday. The event is presented by Salado Chamber of Commerce and Tourism Bureau.
Tickets for Culinary Festival weekend events are available from VisitSaladoTexas.com.