An opening reception for a new photography exhibit at the Salado Winery Company will take place 3-5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10, at 841 N. Main St. in Salado.
The exhibit features the work of Jason Deckman, who is a combat veteran and a transplanted Texan.
“He likes to say that the U.S. Army brought him to Texas, but his wife kept him here,” June Ritterbusch, winery owner, said in a news release. “Salado Winery chose Jason Deckman because of the passion he shows toward Bell County. He shines especially in the portraits he makes of the personalities he meets. Veteran’s Day weekend was chosen for the date of the opening because it seemed like the perfect way to celebrate veterans and the transitions they make to the civilian world,” Ritterbusch said.
This event will take place indoors, rain or shine. Admission is free and the exhibit is open to the public. The exhibit will continue through Jan. 5 and also can be seen daily from noon to 6 p.m.
Handmade wines from Bell County grapes will be available for sale by the glass or bottle. Salado Winery was started in 2005 by June Ritterbusch and Sheldon Vickers, who are also veterans.