Clawson Family Reunion
The descendants of Nathaniel Clawson will be celebrating their 90th annual family reunion July 11-14 at Faunt Leroy Park in Gatesville. Thursday evening will be the Gayle Clawson Memorial Fish Fry. Friday evening will be hamburgers and fries. Saturday will be a fun time of silent and live auction, along with water activities for all. All are invited to contribute and participate in the auction. Saturday evening will begin with a group picture at 6:30, followed by a potluck dinner. Bringing your own lawn chairs is encouraged, as well as food to share for all meals. Historical scrapbooks and photos will be on hand.
Tims Family Reunion
The Tims Family will celebrate its 51st annual reunion on July 12-13. The descendants of Robert Lee and Maggie Henderson Tims will gather 5-7 p.m. Friday at Ratibor Grill for a family meal. Saturday will be 8:30-3:30. at the Rogers High School Auditorium. A covered dish luncheon will begin at 12:15 p.m., preceded by a memorial time for family members who have passed away since the last reunion. Recognition awards will start at 1:15 p.m. followed by bingo games, and door prize drawings. For more information, contact Betty Tims Broome or Dorothy Tims Jecmenek.
Bartek Family Reunion
The 56th Annual Bartek Family Reunion will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 13, at the Country Bar & Grill at Ratibor. Please notify your immediate family members with the details. Come, visit, share a meal, and get ready to have fun! Bring a dessert to share, as well as items for our auction. Please RSVP to one of the following: Amy Pagel Devereaux at 254-913-9256 or Paula Pagel Faris at 512-818-0259.
Ruzicka Family Reunion
The 30th annual Ruzicka reunion will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 20, at Buckholts Community Center, 110 W. Main St. in Buckholts. All descendants from the families of John Ruzicka (Mary), Rose Ruzicka Tomasek (Charlie), Sophie Ruzicka Jekel (Conrad), and Julius Ruzicka (France) are invited to attend. Bring family and friends! Please bring your favorite covered dish and/or dessert for all to share. To offset the cost of the reunion, we will have a silent auction, bring items for the auction. For more information, contact Robert Harris at 972-746-7565.
1969 Temple HS reunion
The Temple High School Class of 1969 will hold its 50th reunion in Temple on Oct. 25 and 26. Activities will include a “Meet and Greet” from 3-5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at Hilton Garden Inn, tailgate party and Friday Night THS Homecoming Football game. Saturday we will meet at 8:30 a.m. at THS student center for a tour of the numerous changes at the facility. We will take a “yellow hound” bus and tour Temple. 11:30-2:30, lunch and drinks at Dead Fish Grill at Lake Belton. Saturday night dinner the big event will be at Grand Ballroom in Hilton Garden Inn, with festivities starting at 6:30 p.m. with a class photo, dinner, dance and fellowship. Check out the latest news for this reunion on Facebook at Temple High School Class of 69 or visit our website at http://www.thsclassof69.com. For more information, want to be added to the mailing list or have found “missing” classmates, email Sr69@THSClassof69.com.