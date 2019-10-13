A host of Halloween events are set to take place in the Central Texas area in the weeks leading up to the spooky holiday.
Tablerock Fright Trail
Performances for the annual Fright Trail in Salado will take place Oct. 19, 26 and 27 along the Tablerock Walking Trail. Guests will be led through the trail by a guide who will take them through scenes from popular horror novels and classic fairy tales.
The Fright Trail will begin 6:30 p.m. each night with tickets being sold until 9 p.m. Tickets are available online at CentralTexasTickets.com.
Tablerock Trail is located on Royal Street, three blocks east of downtown Salado. For more information, visit tablerock.org.
Haunted House
The Beltonian Theatre’s Haunted House will be open from Oct. 24-31 at 2019 E. Central Ave.
This year the Haunted House will have separate times and prices for kids, so the entire thing can be either horrifying or kid-friendly. The Horrifying Adult Haunted House will be open 6-9 p.m. Oct. 24-26 and Oct. 28-31. Admission costs $8. The Kid-Friendly Haunted House will be open from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, and 2-5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27. Admission costs $6.
Advance tickets are available online at thebeltoniantheatre. com/events.
Silo of Screams
Silo of Screams Haunted Attractions will be set up at 1511 Industrial Blvd. in Temple Oct. 11, 12, 18, 19, 25, 25 and 31.
Tickets are available through the Silo of Screams Facebook page, or from Under My Skin in the Temple Mall.
Bell County Museum
The Bell County Museum, 201 N. Main St. in Belton, will host a Halloween Pizza Party from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19.
All ages are welcome for pizza, treats, games, crafts and a showing of “Pooh’s Heffalump Halloween Movie.” Costumes are encouraged.
Tickets cost $3 per child. Two adults get in free with child admission. Space is limited. Pre-registration is required and can be completed online at bellcountymuseum.org/events.
Splash Bash
The ninth annual Halloween Splash Bash will take place 6:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25 at Sammons Indoor Pool, 2220 W. Ave. D in Temple.
Everyone is encouraged to wear their best costume and bring a swimsuit for a fun night at the pool. Admission costs $5 per person. For more information, call 254-298-5930.
Haunted Hayride
The annual Haunted Hayride event at Reuben D. Talasek Bend of the River, 7915 S. General Bruce Drive in Temple, will offer a tour of creepy characters and spooky scenes Saturday, Oct. 26.
Family-friendly rides will be offered from 3-5 p.m. and cost $5 in advance. Haunted Hayrides will take place from 6-10 p.m. and cost $7 in advance. Ride times can be selected online at TempleParks.com. Tickets for the Haunted Hayride may also be purchased at the gate for $9, but specific times are not guaranteed. Children 2 and under will get in free.
Food vendors will also be on site selling a variety of treats.
Zombie 5K
Belton New Tech High School @ Waskow will present their annual Zombie 5K beginning 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26 at Confederate Park in Belton.
Participants can sign up as humans or zombies. The ultimate goal is for the humans to save Belton by reaching the finish line before the zombies can get their first. Costumes are encouraged, and a zombie makeup team will be on site for an additional fee.
Proceeds from the event will help support free flu shots at Body of Christ Community Clinic to help avoid a Bell County outbreak.
Registration can be completed online at runsignup.com/Race/TX/Belton/NewTechZombieRun. The event will be held rain or shine. Register by Oct. 15 to guarantee a free t-shirt.
Candy Trail
Downtown Belton’s 2019 Candy Trail will take place 4-6:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26. Families can stroll through downtown dressed in costume and visit participating businesses to collect candy.
Trick or Read
The Temple Public Library, 100 W. Adams Ave., will host some free Halloween fun from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, with stories, short films, scavenger hunts and crafts.
Story times will be 10:15 and 11:15 a.m. and a short film will be shown at 2 p.m. Visitors can come and go all day for the scavenger hunt and crafts.
For more information, call 254-298-5557.
Fire Street Pizza
Fire Street Pizza, 10310 FM 439 in Belton, will host a Halloween Party from 5-9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, featuring a costume contest, trunk-or-treat and horror movie trivia.
Participants in the costume contest can compete for a chance to win free pizza. Judging will begin at 8 p.m. Classic cars will be set up for trunk-or-treat from 5-8 p.m. to hand out free candy. Six rounds of horror movie trivia will take place from 6-9 p.m. with a chance to win prizes, free pizzas and bragging rights.
Main Street Fright Fest
Downtown Temple’s annual Main Street Fright Fest will offer a safe, fun community Halloween event from 5-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31.
Vendors will line the streets and offer food, arts and crafts, free fun activities for children and more.
There will be no admission fee, but a suggested donation of two canned goods per family for Food for Families is requested.