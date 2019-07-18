Women of all ages who enjoy singing and performing are invited to attend a free Guest Night event 6:45 p.m. Thursday at the Azalee Marshall Activities Center, 3011 North Third St. in Temple. Admission is free.
The event is hosted by Chisholm Trail Chorus of Sweet Adelines International, an award-winning ensemble that presents choreographed classic and contemporary four-part barbershop harmony to the community. Voice training and music education are offered at every rehearsal.
The Guest Night event will include an introduction to the musical genre, vocal coaching, food and door prizes.
The chorus, directed by Carol Scherer, is comprised of Central Texas residents from Temple, Belton, Harker Heights, Troy, Rogers, Little River, Georgetown, Kempner, Copperas Cove, Lometa, Hamilton and Conroe. More information is available at www.chisholmtrailchorus.org, on the group’s Facebook page and on Meetup.